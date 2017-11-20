Seattle Seahawks' defense unrecognizable in loss

Defenders were in advantageous position for the Seahawks during the game, and the line held firm in run defense. Seattle allowed the Atlanta running backs to gain an average of minus 0.61 yards before they closed to within a yard, the lowest average allowed by the team in any game this season. However, as seen on several of Ward's late runs, tackling was more of an issue than normal. The Falcons' backs averaged 3.51 yards after close on the night, which is still under the league average, but it was Seattle's third-worst performance of the season.