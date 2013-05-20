Seattle Seahawks could be fined by NFL for players' PED use

Published: May 20, 2013 at 11:06 AM

The Seattle Seahawks could be fined by the NFL for multiple players being suspended in a season for violating the drug, steroid or personal conduct policies, a league spokesman said Monday.

Debate: NFL's best receiving corps?

Julio_Jones_130513_HS.jpg

Is there any group of pass-catchers that can top Julio Jones and Co. in Atlanta? Our analysts discuss the elite of the elite. **More ...**

"There are financial consequences for a team that has multiple players suspended in a season under those policies," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said regarding the rule.

It was not specified if the Seahawks have or will be fined after linebacker Bruce Irvin's suspension for violating the league's PED rules. That punishment was announced Friday.

The Seahawks could fall under the league's remittance policy since multiple players recently have been suspended for violating banned substance rules.

Seattle has had six players suspended for PED violations since 2011. Cornerback Richard Sherman had his suspension overturned on appeal last season.

Per rule, a team would be fined a portion of the salaries of the players who have been suspended based on an agreed-upon formula.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson presented 'great opportunity' as Jets turn the page after Aaron Rodgers' injury

The New York Jets are turning the page after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending and are looking to Zach Wilson. Judy Battista surveys the state of the team less than 48 hours after it had both a huge win -- and loss.
news

Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

The football world has had nearly 48 hours to process what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That was enough time for Rodgers to craft a response of his own after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his Jets career.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.