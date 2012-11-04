Seattle Seahawks control ball to subdue Minnesota Vikings, Adrian Peterson

NOTES: Seattle LB K.J. Wright left in the first quarter with a concussion and did not return. ... Harvin was twice announced as being questionable and came back. He first injured his hamstring and later his left ankle, but continued to play. He had two catches for 10 yards and four carries for 24 yards. ... Peterson's yards rushing were the most against Seattle since Frank Gore ran for 207 on Sept. 20, 2009.