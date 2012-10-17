Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Physical battle looms

Smith has performed well throughout the Jim Harbaugh era, but his disappointing play against the New York Giants has led to questions about his ability to lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Although he has compiled a 17-7 record and completed over 63 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions since the beginning of the 2011 season, Smith is coming off a poor performance (19-of-30 for 200 yards with three interceptions) that exposed his flaws and shortcomings as a passer. Against a Seahawks defense that routinely destroys the timing and rhythm of the passing game with its collective physicality and brute strength, Smith must string together a handful of completions early to alleviate the pressure on the perimeter. Most importantly, he must avoid turning the ball over to an emerging Seattle offense. Given the success of the Patriots working the middle of the field against the Seahawks, I fully expect Smith to target Vernon Davis and Delanie Walker early and often to establish a rhythm to the offense. If Smith can connect on nearly 65 percent of his passes and average nearly 7.5 yards per attempt without any turnovers, I believe the 49ers should be in the driver's seat at the end of the game.