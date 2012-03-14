Seattle release Gallery, re-sign McQuistan

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Robert Gallery is gone, Matt Flynn is scheduled to make a visit and a former Seattle Seahawks star might be coming back to the Pacific Northwest.
The Seahawks were busy Wednesday with a flurry of action that mostly revolved around their offensive line.
Seattle released Gallery after one season with the Seahawks where he missed time with a pair of injuries. The Seahawks also re-signed versatile offensive lineman Paul McQuistan, who started at three positions a year ago.
Adding to the intrigue was the team hosting former starting offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson on a visit, with a visit by Flynn, one of the top free-agent quarterbacks, scheduled for Thursday.
While there was a lot of activity, the only transactions were the release of Gallery and re-signing of McQuistan.
Gallery signed a three-year deal last July, reuniting him with Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable, and with the intention of Gallery being the Seahawks starting left guard. But he played most of last season with a variety of injuries that started with a sprained knee suffered in the preseason and later suffered a groin injury that required surgery. Gallery started in all 12 games he played for the Seahawks.
But as Gallery was suffering from injuries, McQuistan was showing the ability to play multiple positions and perform well. McQuistan filled in at guard when Gallery was out, later switched to the other guard position when rookie John Moffitt went down with a knee injury, and shifted again to left tackle when Russell Okung was lost of the season to a torn pectoral.
Terms of McQuistan's deal were not released.
Adding another layer to the moves is the possible reunion of Hutchinson and the Seahawks after his ugly departure following the 2005 season when the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl. Hutchinson's contract was up and instead of being given the franchise tag by the team, he was instead given a "transition" designation.
Flynn's visit was expected with the Seahawks in the market for a QB with only two currently on their roster, including last year's starter Tarvaris Jackson. Jackson played well at times during his first year in Seattle but has just one year remaining on his deal.
Flynn turned heads with his performance in Green Bay's season finale when he threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns against Detroit. He also has connection with Seattle general manager John Schneider who worked in Green Bay prior to coming to Seattle.