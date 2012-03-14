Seattle release Gallery, re-sign McQuistan

Published: Mar 14, 2012 at 09:29 AM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Robert Gallery is gone, Matt Flynn is scheduled to make a visit and a former Seattle Seahawks star might be coming back to the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks were busy Wednesday with a flurry of action that mostly revolved around their offensive line.

Seattle released Gallery after one season with the Seahawks where he missed time with a pair of injuries. The Seahawks also re-signed versatile offensive lineman Paul McQuistan, who started at three positions a year ago.

Adding to the intrigue was the team hosting former starting offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson on a visit, with a visit by Flynn, one of the top free-agent quarterbacks, scheduled for Thursday.

While there was a lot of activity, the only transactions were the release of Gallery and re-signing of McQuistan.

Gallery signed a three-year deal last July, reuniting him with Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable, and with the intention of Gallery being the Seahawks starting left guard. But he played most of last season with a variety of injuries that started with a sprained knee suffered in the preseason and later suffered a groin injury that required surgery. Gallery started in all 12 games he played for the Seahawks.

But as Gallery was suffering from injuries, McQuistan was showing the ability to play multiple positions and perform well. McQuistan filled in at guard when Gallery was out, later switched to the other guard position when rookie John Moffitt went down with a knee injury, and shifted again to left tackle when Russell Okung was lost of the season to a torn pectoral.

Terms of McQuistan's deal were not released.

Adding another layer to the moves is the possible reunion of Hutchinson and the Seahawks after his ugly departure following the 2005 season when the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl. Hutchinson's contract was up and instead of being given the franchise tag by the team, he was instead given a "transition" designation.

Hutchinson signed a contract with Minnesota that included stipulations the Seahawks could not match. Now 34, Hutchinson was released by the Vikings with one-year left on his deal. He played the last six seasons in Minnesota, where he was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Flynn's visit was expected with the Seahawks in the market for a QB with only two currently on their roster, including last year's starter Tarvaris Jackson. Jackson played well at times during his first year in Seattle but has just one year remaining on his deal.

Flynn turned heads with his performance in Green Bay's season finale when he threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns against Detroit. He also has connection with Seattle general manager John Schneider who worked in Green Bay prior to coming to Seattle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel passes away at age 71

Former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel has passed away at age 71, his son John confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Monday night. 
news

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleads not guilty in crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty Monday to critically injuring a young girl in a crash, and the judge allowed him to resume driving with restrictions.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW