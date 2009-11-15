Seattle RB Jones hospitalized as precaution after breaking rib

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Seattle Seahawks running back Julius Jones left Sunday's game against Arizona early in the first quarter with a broken rib.
Seahawks coach Jim Mora said after the game that Jones would spend the night in a local hospital as a precaution.
"There's an issue there," Mora said. "He's not in any danger but we're going to play it safe."
The coach did not elaborate.
Jones carried the ball twice for 10 yards. His departure left Justin Forsett as Seattle's primary back. Forsett responded with a career-best 123 yards in 17 carries.
