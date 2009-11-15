Seattle RB Jones hospitalized as precaution after breaking rib

Published: Nov 15, 2009 at 09:42 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Seattle Seahawks running back Julius Jones left Sunday's game against Arizona early in the first quarter with a broken rib.

Seahawks coach Jim Mora said after the game that Jones would spend the night in a local hospital as a precaution.

"There's an issue there," Mora said. "He's not in any danger but we're going to play it safe."

The coach did not elaborate.

Jones carried the ball twice for 10 yards. His departure left Justin Forsett as Seattle's primary back. Forsett responded with a career-best 123 yards in 17 carries.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Eagles LT Jason Peters to visit tackle-needy Cowboys

Offensive tackle Jason Peters is headed to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy preview (aka Best Coast)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Baltimore signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season.

news

2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop

Last year's triplets kings -- the Green Bay Packers -- have been dethroned in Nick Shook's updated rankings for 2022. Which QB-RB-pass catcher trio climbed to claim the crown from Aaron Rodgers and Co.?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE