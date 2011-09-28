Seattle OL coach Tom Cable's status murky after surgery

SEATTLE -- Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable has undergone back surgery and coach Pete Carroll is unsure if Cable will be able to coach this week as Seattle hosts Atlanta.
Carroll said on Wednesday that the decision to have surgery came on suddenly.
Cable had surgery Monday and Carroll characterized it as "extensive" but did not go into details about why Cable needed it so quickly. Carroll said it was late last week that Cable first started looking into having the procedure done.
Carroll said Cable went "way too long" without taking care of the issue.
Cable is in his first season with the Seahawks. He was the head coach in Oakland the previous three seasons.
