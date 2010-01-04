Season's over, so evaluation of coaches beginning in earnest

As expected, Jim Zorn is out in Washington. Look for an organizational overhaul with Mike Shanahan taking over as coach/team president by Thursday, possibly sooner, according to league sources.
Shanahan would bring in his son, Kyle, from the Houston Texans as offensive coordinator. Shanahan also is interested in Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer in the same role with the Redskins and would add Jim and Jeff Goodman in front-office roles, along with Bob Slowik as a defensive coach. Pro personnel director Morocco Brown is among a select few likely to remain with the Redskins, and should new general manager Bruce Allen have another personnel role to fill, Doug Williams, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Redskins and an executive under Allen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is someone to keep an eye on as well.
Zorn and his former offensive coordinator, Sherman Smith, likely will land in Cleveland as assistants once new Browns president Mike Holmgren makes a coaching change there. I have heard for a week now that Holmgren is intent on letting Eric Mangini go as coach. Also, Randy Mueller is a top candidate to be the Browns' GM. Holmgren was scheduled to meet with Mangini on Monday, then could meet the media as soon as Tuesday, perhaps announcing some changes then.
If John Fox is able to extricate himself from the remaining year of his contract with the Carolina Panthers, he would be a very strong candidate to end up with the Browns in some capacity. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, a former head coach with the Detroit Lions, is another potential candidate for the Browns.
Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis has a history of making coaching changes, and if he opts to fire Tom Cable, look for the stalled development of recent first-round draft picks JaMarcus Russell, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Darren McFadden to be given as reasons why. The Raiders beat good teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Eagles while giving the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens tough games. Some in the organization believe a change is coming, though as of Monday afternoon, Cable had been given no indication, according to sources.
Should Davis make a move, former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel could be a name to watch. Davis is someone Fassel is very familiar with, and the coach won a title in the UFL's initial season. Also, in general, many candidates are fearful of the Oakland job given the lack of success that coaches have had there in recent years with Davis calling the shots.
In Jacksonville, there have been no signs of any changes coming, with Jack Del Rio set to meet the media as scheduled Monday. Some within the organization believe if a change was coming, it would have been made by now, but this, like with the Bucs and Seattle Seahawks, are decisions that could come in the days and weeks to come. The Seahawks will look to solidify their front office and name a general manager first, but whoever takes over could in turn opt to make a change with Jim Mora, who had a very rough first season as coach.
Bill Cowher, for instance, would strongly consider Tampa Bay under the right conditions, though the Buffalo Bills' repeated interest in him likely is leading nowhere. Brian Schottenheimer, son of Cowher's mentor, Marty Schottenheimer, remains a name to watch in Buffalo as the Bills again interview candidates this week. Interim coach Perry Fewell will be given consideration for the job as well, the team said.
Among the Bills coaches now free to interview elsewhere, special teams coach Bobby April likely will be in demand. Offensive line coach Ray Brown, who played in the trenches longer than pretty much anyone in NFL history and has been able to forge strong bonds with players, would be an asset to teams as well.
Several more assistant coaches likely will be let go early this week, with Giants defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan fired Monday and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Ron Turner also in jeopardy.