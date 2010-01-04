Season's over, so evaluation of coaches beginning in earnest

In Jacksonville, there have been no signs of any changes coming, with Jack Del Rio set to meet the media as scheduled Monday. Some within the organization believe if a change was coming, it would have been made by now, but this, like with the Bucs and Seattle Seahawks, are decisions that could come in the days and weeks to come. The Seahawks will look to solidify their front office and name a general manager first, but whoever takes over could in turn opt to make a change with Jim Mora, who had a very rough first season as coach.