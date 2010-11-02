Season over for Seahawks DE Bryant, OL Hamilton

The move to place Bryant on injured reserve confirms the seriousness of his right knee injury suffered in Sunday's 33-3 loss to Oakland and is a significant blow to the Seahawks defensive line. Bryant was moved from a tackle lost deep in the depth chart to a starter at defensive end and flourished in coach Pete Carroll's defensive system. Bryant had only 18 tackles and a sack through seven games, but his bigger impact was with Seattle's run defense, which ranks 10th in the NFL.