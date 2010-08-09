Season likely over for DL Gill following public intoxication arrest

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts reserve defensive lineman John Gill isn't expected to play for the team this season after a public intoxication arrest over the weekend.
Team president Bill Polian said Monday that he expects the NFL to place Gill in a roster category that would keep him inactive this season.
Gill was arrested early Sunday after Indianapolis police found him passed out in a ditch. A police report said Gill tried to stand but kept falling over.
The 23-year-old Gill was released from jail after the charge was dropped. Gill played in two games as a rookie with the Colts last season.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press