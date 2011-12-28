Season ends with splash in Big Apple

Inside story

If either team can run the ball, and it's been hit-or-miss for both, that could be the difference. Expect the Giants to hunt Tony Romo's swollen hand whenever possible. Miles Austin has had a quiet, injury-filled season but could salvage a lot in this homecoming. Could Dez Bryant pull a DeSean Jackson on Tom Coughlin on a return in this regular-season, prime-time finale? Hakeem Nicks must shake his case of the drops. New York has been at home pretty much all of December, which should help its cause.