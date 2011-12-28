Season ends with splash in Big Apple

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 08:01 AM

Why to watch
Winner takes the division; loser will have a coach asked questions about job security. It's as simple as that. A one-game season for the most part for superiority in what has been an inferior division.

Inside story
If either team can run the ball, and it's been hit-or-miss for both, that could be the difference. Expect the Giants to hunt Tony Romo's swollen hand whenever possible. Miles Austin has had a quiet, injury-filled season but could salvage a lot in this homecoming. Could Dez Bryant pull a DeSean Jackson on Tom Coughlin on a return in this regular-season, prime-time finale? Hakeem Nicks must shake his case of the drops. New York has been at home pretty much all of December, which should help its cause.

More: Go inside each Week 17 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Amanda Ruller aims 'to be that driving force' for women in football

Coaching running backs for the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, Amanda Ruller is on a mission to show women they can be comfortable and succeed in the world of football.

news

NFL Players Choir advances to next round of 'America's Got Talent' after 'Lean on Me' performance

Following a pair of renditions of Bill Withers' classic "Lean on Me," the NFL Players Choir will continue performing on the national television stage as it advanced with three "yes" votes from judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

news

Richard Sherman joins Amazon Prime Video's 'TNF' coverage, leaves door open for NFL return

Richard Sherman told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he is joining Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" coverage this season. However, the 34-year-old veteran CB didn't rule out a potential return to the game, putting off retirement for the moment.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A Visit From LaQuon Jones (aka Welcome to L.A.)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW