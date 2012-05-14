Search for ex-receiver Affholter ends after calls

Published: May 14, 2012 at 11:52 AM

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Southern California authorities have called off a search for former professional football player Erik Affholter after learning he contacted his ex-wife and mother by telephone.

The former wide receiver was reported missing Sunday night by his girlfriend when he failed to return from a hike in hills near Simi (see-mee) Valley, northwest of Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old Affholter was a standout at Southern California in the 1980s before playing for Green Bay in 1991.

The USC athletic department tweeted Monday that former teammates were reporting his family contacts.

Simi Valley police Sgt. Craig Duncan says the search was called off after detectives confirmed those contacts but the matter won't be closed until they see Affholter.

Duncan says he doesn't know any details of the conversations with the ex-wife and mother.

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com

