Sean Payton will lead Drew Brees to MVP; more bold predictions

Given that it's possible no professional athlete has ever lost more than Vick did following his involvement in a dog-fighting scandal, and that he seemed to be a genuinely changed man on and off the field, this was a captivating plot twist. And then, just as the excitement began to peak ... pfffffft. You know the story: The Dream Team tanked amid heightened expectations, and Vick struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness. He finally was benched during the Eagles' miserable 2012 campaign and seemed to be finished in Philly, but the hiring of Chip Kelly gave him another chance.