Around the NFL

Sean Payton to remain as Saints head coach

Published: Jan 06, 2016 at 06:51 AM

Sean Payton is staying put.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Payton will remain the coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2016.

Rapoport reported there were "days and days" of internal deliberations about Payton's future in New Orleans before Wednesday's final decision. Rapoport reported that Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was "incredibly persuasive" in conversations with Payton, who has gone 87-57 in 10 seasons with a 10-6 playoff record and one Super Bowl win.

"This is where I plan on coaching. I don't envision myself coaching any other club," Payton said during a Wednesday press conference. "Here I am and nothing is changing and I plan on finishing my career here. ... I'll be here as long as they'll have me."

The Saints, beset by salary cap woes and some historically inept defenses, have gone 7-9 in back-to-back seasons. Rapoport reported that the Saints were asking for a second-round pick in any trade scenario involving the coach. The 49ers and Giants were both believed to have interest in Payton.

Payton joked "probably nobody was willing to give up the compensation (Loomis) might have been researching."

Payton has two years remaining on his current contract. He said there haven't been any discussions on a new deal, but said past contracts with Loomis have "taken place in 10 minutes."

"That will take care of itself," he said.

Payton said he understood skepticism about his long-term plans, but insisted New Orleans would always be his coaching home.

"Leave early a hero, stay late and become a villain," Payton. "And if I have to someday become that villain, then I plan on staying until everyone says, 'We're burning your wagon out of town.' And I'm comfortable with that.

"There's more moments, there's more wins, there's more playoffs. I promise you there will be. It will be not a secret formula. It will be the same formula we applied when we first got here."

