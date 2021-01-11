Sean Payton slimed by Nickelodeon following Saints' wild-card win

Ever wonder how a team fresh out of gatorade would celebrate a big win? Well, the Saints just might have the answer.

Two days before New Orleans faced the Chicago Bears in a game seen by fans of all ages on CBS and Nickelodeon, coach Sean Payton volunteered to be slimed if his squad won.

After the Saints' 21-9 victory on Sunday afternoon, Payton was asked if he would follow through on his promise. The 57-year-old coach answered the question about as quickly as it was asked.

"I am. They're waiting so as soon as I finish here, I told Nickeloden that I would do it. I just saw the buckets and, yeah, we're going to do that here in a few minutes," Payton said not long before taking his green shower.

From virtual slime cannons that doused the end zone every time there was a touchdown to a giant Spongebob graphic wedged between the goal posts during field goals, this game was absurdly fun. Oh, and who could forget Young Sheldon giving the referees a run for their money with his A+ rule breakdowns?

Payton's sliming, which can be seen below, was the perfect ending to an action-packed day for "Who Dat Nation" before they have to get serious again when the Buccaneers come to town next week.