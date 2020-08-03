Around the NFL

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 12:07 PM

Sean Payton: Saints are planning 'sequester' before Week 1

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

As fellow professional sporting leagues experience varying results from their different restarts amid an ongoing pandemic, at least one NFL franchise is taking note and preparing accordingly.

The New Orleans Saints are planning something of a bubble for the organization's Tier 1 and 2 employees to voluntarily enter in the final weeks before the start of the regular season, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

"It's not a bubble," Saints coach Sean Payton told King. "It's a sequester. The message from the league is, 'The show must go on.' If so, we've got to do everything we can to be sure that happens."

According to King, the sequester will take place at the Loews Hotel, where the team has contracted four floors of space for its 100 employees that fall on Tiers 1 or 2 and its 80 players. The goal: Lower the risk of someone contracting COVID-19 as much as possible by offering a safe environment in which they can spend the weeks leading up to the start of the season. It isn't much different than a home team spending the night before the game in a hotel, save for the fact the amount of time is much longer. In this unprecedented time, unusual measures might just be necessary to try to compete and succeed.

"Isn't that what we do for a living?" Payton said. "It's like creating a game plan with a likelihood of success. We're just trying to increase the odds of success."

Major League Baseball has struggled to contain the spread of COVID-19 as teams travel from city to city, while the National Basketball Association is off to a good pace with few issues related to the coronavirus while operating in its bubble. We'll see if other teams adopt the Saints' attempt to create their own happy medium.

Related Content

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings will stick to plan to replace DT Michael Pierce

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Monday he understands and supports defensive tackle Michael Pierce's decision to opt out, and said the Vikings "got a plan and we'll stick to it."
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (70) blocks on a run play during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Denver Broncos / Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Eric Bakke via AP)
news

Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James opts out of 2020 season

Drew Lock is entering 2020 without his starting right tackle. Ja'Wuan James officially opted out of participating in the upcoming season Monday. The Broncos tackle announced his decision via Twitter. 
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Doug Pederson: I can run Eagles 'virtually' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Eagles coach Doug Pederson, the second NFL coach to test positive for COVID-19, is confident in his team's ability to function while he's quarantining. He said he's lucky to have minimal symptoms, and his energy level remains high enough to run the team.  
Dolphins WR Preston Williams cleared for football activity
news

Dolphins WR Preston Williams cleared for football activity

Dolphins receiver Preston Williams had his rookie season cut short due to an ACL tear, but is looking to bounce back in Year 2. Miami coach Brian Flores said Monday that Williams has been cleared for football activity. 
Saints' Cam Jordan: Tom Brady's Bucs 'fighting for second place'
news

Saints' Cam Jordan: Tom Brady's Bucs 'fighting for second place'

The Saints are coming off back-to-back-to-back NFC South championships. With Tom Brady entering the division, joining the Buccaneers, some predict that dominance to end. Saints star DE Cam Jordan thinks chatter like that is premature. 
Roundup: Raiders cutting former second-round pick P.J. Hall
news

Roundup: Raiders cutting former second-round pick P.J. Hall

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from former second-round pick P.J. Hall after just two seasons. Hall was a 2018 second-round pick out of Sam Houston State.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in New Orleans. The Saints beat the Colts 34-7. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Saints' Michael Thomas thinks he can break receptions record again

Michael Thomas set the record with 149 receptions last season. On Sunday, the Saints wide receiver said he thinks he can break the record again this season.
Nov 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman looks on prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
news

Vikings, GM Spielman finalize multi-year contract extension

The Vikings and general manager Rick Spielman officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension on Monday. 
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. 
New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space
news

New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space

New York Jets guard Brian Winters, the longest-tenured player on the team, was released on Sunday. The move cleared cap space for the Jets and could prompt another move in the near future.
Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Jaguars announced that quarterback Gardner Minshew was among five players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL