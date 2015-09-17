Sean Payton on C.J. Spiller's Week 2 status: 'We'll see'

Saints coach Sean Payton reverted to cryptic mode when asked if running back C.J. Spiller would make his season debut on Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Spiller, signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee last month. It is not an ideal way for the running back to start his tenure in New Orleans, but Payton said that Spiller's work with the team throughout the offseason program and training camp should help him hit the ground running when he does return.
Spiller practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday.
"He's up to speed," Payton said. "Listen, he's doing good."
OK, Sean, we'll back off. The "new-look" Saints offense looked suspiciously familiar against the Cardinals, a game in which Drew Brees threw 48 passes. The presence of Spiller should allow the team to have a more balanced approach, while providing Brees with a talented receiver out of the backfield.
Here is some more injury news from Thursday:
- Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton is day-to-day with his knee injury and will likely be a game-time decision for Monday night, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports, via a source briefed on the situation. Local Indy reporters aren't convinced that Hilton will play. Chuck Pagano is optimistic that the wideout will play on Sunday.
- Bills running back LeSean McCoyleft practice on Thursday with hamstring soreness. Rex Ryan said after practice that he expects McCoy to be ready to go on Sunday.
- Falcons wideout Julio Jones will not practice Thursday, coach Dan Quinn said. Jones was also held out of practice Wednesday as he deals with a hamstring issue. Quinn added he has no doubt that Jones will play Sunday against the Giants.
- Victor Cruz will not practice Thursday, Giants coach Tom Coughlin said during his presser. He wouldn't comment on the receiver's status for Sunday but it isn't looking likely we see him opposite Odell Beckham Jr. against the Falcons.
- Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a sprained MCL during Thursday's practice, per Rapoport, according to a source informed of the injury. Bulaga's injury is believed to be minor, but his status for Sunday is in doubt. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday.
- Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) did not practice on Thursday along with Richie Brockel (shoulder) and Daryl Williams (knee). Star Lotulelei and Wes Horton were limited. The Panthers placed offensive tackle Nate Chandler (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.
- Josh McCown remains in concussion protocol and coach Mike Pettine will make his decision on the Browns' Week 2 starting quarterback based on Friday's practice.
- The Broncos announced that C.J. Anderson is active Thursday night against the Chiefs, despite a lingering toe injury that had him listed as questionable on Denver's injury report all week.
- Texans running back Arian Foster is "slowly being incorporated back into practice," according to coach Bill O'Brien. He isn't expected back this weekend but "you never know," O'Brien said.
- Jah Reid will start Thursday at offensive tackle for the Chiefs as Eric Fisher continues to rebound from an ankle injury, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Terrance Knighton (rib) and tight end Jordan Reed (quad) were limited in practice for the Redskins, according to coach Jay Gruden.
- Broncos corner Kayvon Webster suffered an ankle injury and did not return to Thursday night's 31-24 victory over the Chiefs. After the game, head coach Gary Kubiak did not have an update on his injury.