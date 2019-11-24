Around the NFL

Sean Payton miffed by 'interpretation' of NFL's PI rule

Published: Nov 24, 2019 at 10:52 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The pass-interference challenge was born this offseason out of a controversy in the Superdome. On Sunday afternoon, it almost came back to bite the victims of last year's inciting incident at the scene of the crime.

Said scene: The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints were tied at 31 with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter. Carolina had a third-and-3 on the Saints' 5-yard line. A field goal would've be nice, but a touchdown would've been lethal. Out of the shotgun, Kyle Allen took the snap, dropped back, looked right and then locked on Jarius Wright crossing from right to left. As Allen lofted a pass toward the left sideline intent on meeting Wright where he would be, the receiver was briefly grabbed by Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who left Curtis Samuel's hip for a brief second to bump Wright. The pass fell incomplete, no pass interference foul was called and Carolina was set to kick a field goal. Until Ron Rivera threw a challenge flag.

After review, referee Alex Kemp called defensive pass interference on Gardner-Johnson, giving Carolina a fresh set of downs from the NO 3 to kill the clock and win the game.

The ending to this story did not follow the logical chain of events and is not really relevant to the matter at hand. Carolina lost seven yards on its next three snaps, Panthers kicker Joey Slye missed a game-winning chip shot and the Saints marched down the field to steal a 34-31 victory with a game-winning field goal of their own.

The ball, in the end, didn't lie. But that didn't mean the Saints, who were wronged by a bad non-pass interference call in the NFC Championship Game, didn't feel vindictive about being on the wrong end of another non-call.

"It wasn't our best game. By far, it wasn't their best game. Quite honestly, it wasn't New York's best game," Payton said after the win, referring to the league's officiating department stationed at NFL headquarters in Manhattan. "So it is what it is. I'm not going to get into it on the replay relative to the fouls, the changes that took place in the offseason, but sitting in on every one of those meetings, I don't know that it's exactly what we discussed where we are today with it. In fact, I'm pretty sure it's not. But we've got to be able to adjust to it."

Payton added that he's concerned mainly with the "interpretation" of the rule, not necessarily the implementation.

Both interpretation and implementation of the one-year-only pass-interference rule have been suspect and arguably inconsistent this season. Entering Week 12, only seven of the 60 pass interference calls or non-calls challenged by teams had been overturned (11.7%). Only four of the 26 non-defensive pass interference calls challenged by team had been reversed (15.4%).

The standards for overturning PI or non-PI calls are usually very high, as evident in the low reversal rate. In theory, only an infraction like that of Nickell Robey-Coleman on Tommylee Lewis in the NFC title game would warrant a reversal. But then a non-call like that on Sunday is reversed.

In a postgame pool report, NFL senior vice president of officating Al Riveron explained why "New York" made the call that it did.

"After reviewing it, it was clear and obvious through visual evidence that the defender significantly hinders the receiver while the ball is in the air," Riveron said, "therefore, it's defensive pass interference."

How the NFL is litigating these potential infractions on a call-to-call basis is not the coaches' problem to solve, as Payton illustrated.

"Look, we've got to get better in a lot of areas," Payton said, "and we've got to focus on the things that we can control."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Denver running back Javonte Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return.

news

Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Richard Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs aiming to help fill Tom Brady's leadership void

Tampa Bay offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has let his play do the talking through three impressive seasons so far, but with Tom Brady's retirement leaving a leadership void, the lineman is ready to step up and speak up.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill on new teammate Patrick Mahomes: Those highlight throws happen 'every day in practice'

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill says quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes his highlight throws "every day in practice."

news

Can Dak Prescott quarterback Cowboys to playoff success?

Dak Prescott enters a pivotal campaign with perhaps Dallas' most prevailing quandary being whether he can lead the Cowboys to any playoff success. A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research shows history and the statistics are not in Prescott's favor.

news

Can Eagles return to Super Bowl after losing both coordinators?

After losing both coordinators this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to overcome NFL history in attempting to return to the Super Bowl for a second-straight season.

news

DE Emmanuel Ogbah says 'this is the year' for Dolphins defense: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

With the Miami Dolphins boasting a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this weekend that the team believes there are no external limitations on the potential of this year's defense, and that "I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

news

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard eyeing double-digit sacks in 2023: 'The best I've felt in my whole career'

Sam Hubbard broke out on a national stage last season when his scoop-and-score propelled the Bengals past the Ravens in the playoffs. But Hubbard has loftier objectives heading into the 2023 season.

news

Justin Reid eager to take charge of Chiefs secondary, continue 'dynasty' in Kansas City

In his second season in Kansas City, Justin Reid is an elder statesman in the Chiefs secondary. The sixth-year pro said he's looking forward to taking command on defense and continuing K.C.'s winning tradition.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown embracing 'hype' surrounding Detroit heading into 2023 season

After nearly missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record in 2022, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is embracing the "hype" surrounding the team heading into the 2023 season.

news

Giants asst. special teams coach Anthony Blevins hired as XFL head coach

Giants assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL's Vegas Vipers, the league announced Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More