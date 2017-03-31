Sean Payton has 'exact vision' for how to use Ted Ginn

While talking up a new acquisition is part of the offseason routine, Payton does seem especially smitten with the boom-or-bust wide receiver, who has never had a 1,000-yard season in his 10-year career (Cooks had two in his first three seasons). Because a young first-round pick was part of the deal, he has to be. Should Cooks thrive with the New England Patriots as we all expect, all eyes will be on the group who traded him away and swapped him for a player whose career-best catch rate over 16 games was 60.2 percent. Back in 2015, it was 45.4 percent, or 44 catches on 97 targets (Cooks' career low so far is 65.1).