Around the NFL

Sean Payton dislikes playoff all-star officiating crews

Published: Mar 25, 2019 at 01:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Don't count New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton as a fan of all-star officiating crews for the postseason.

Payton's team was victimized by a blatant missed call, which even the league admitted should have drawn a penalty, that contributed to a 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

And the Saints head coach told NFL Network's Steve Wyche over the weekend at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix that matchups need to be better officiated, especially if the top officials in the league are on the field.

"We can't have an all-star crew and sit there and stare at a play like that," Payton said. "That honestly is called correctly -- not only in high school Friday night -- that call is made correctly in youth football. This is supposedly our best and our best wasn't good enough."

Payton, a member of the league's competition committee, then expounded on why he doesn't favor the all-star format for the playoffs.

"The first time I meet you and we've never met before and we're going to golf together, we're probably, both of us, are going to be, I would say, very cordial and it's human nature to get along with each other," Payton told Wyche. "But if you and I play every Friday, then it would be very common eventually, as I get to know you to talk a little smack, maybe, or certainly feel comfortable to act the way I normally would act.

"I think when you take those officials -- and those crews are together and together and together and together -- and all of a sudden the postseason comes and we split them up into an all-star crew in that play, if you look closely, you'll watch a young official acquiesce to the veteran official and not want to overstep his bounds."

Human nature aside, the Saints' head coach raises a legitimate concern if younger officials are deferring to their older counterparts, especially when considering the primary goal should surround getting the call right regardless of experience level.

Payton ultimately wants to see improvement in officiating and more full-time opportunities for members of the striped community.

"Our best at playing and our best at coaching are spending 20 hours, 18 hours a day," he said. "Our best at officiating, it's their second job. You know, it's the only sport. That has to change like that because it's too hard. There's too much at stake for someone who's a teacher at a school, who's a florist, an attorney. That's backward thinking."

The NFL employed 24 full-time officials in 2018, an increase from 21 the previous season.

Of the seven officials on the field in the NFC Championship Game, only two were on a full-time status: line judge Rusty Barnes and field judge Tom Hill. The two officials closest to the controversial play were down judge Patrick Turner and side judge Gary Cavaletto.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
news

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

The Falcons could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft. They'll be out in full force for Trey Lance's second pro day, Tom Pelissero reports. They've also gotten calls about trading down and are evaluating all their options.
news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW