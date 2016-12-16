Sean Payton: Cards' David Johnson a 'transformer'

Johnson is a mismatch nightmare on the outside that Arians is not afraid to deploy, using Johnson all over the formation. While 80 percent of his snaps are out of the backfield, 12 percent come out wide and the final eight percent are in the slot. Johnson has taken 172 snaps from a receiver position, earning 36 targets, and catching 23 passes from either the slot or out wide, per Next Gen Stats. With solid route running and receiver-like hands, Johnson burns linebackers and overpowers safeties.