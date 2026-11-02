Sean Payton, Broncos ride home crowd to comeback win over Chiefs: 'It's a special place'

DENVER -- It was a love letter in spoken-word form, full of dramatic pauses, colorful anecdotes and a deep appreciation for the 70,000-plus human beings who had just strained their vocal cords in the rain.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, a 62-year-old who'd just coached his 300th career regular-season game, seemed almost in awe of what he had witnessed -- and, mostly, heard -- Sunday from the home crowd, after Denver's exhilarating 28-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, a win that would have defied logic if it hadn't become standard operating procedure for these Broncos.

"Man, it's a special place," Payton said, staring ahead for a long moment as he considered his words. "It's something else. They won us the game tonight."

The unmistakable admiration for the crowd from Payton, who also won his 200th game (regular season and playoffs combined) as a head coach Sunday, was heightened by the game's final sequence. The Chiefs faced a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Time for one final play. All or nothing.

The balance of power in the AFC West hinged on what would happen next.

But just before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit receiver Rashee Rice for what looked like a winning touchdown, flags flew and whistles blew -- not that the latter could be heard. As tight end Travis Kelce started to run in motion, right tackle Jaylon Moore rocked back in his stance ever so slightly. False start.

"If you can tangibly point to a crowd win," Payton said, adding, "as a play caller, (moving) from the 1 to the 6, it's like you're in a different ZIP code."

The Chiefs were forced back from the shadow of the goal line for their final play, which gave Denver's pass rush enough time to get to Mahomes. Malcolm Roach pulled the Chiefs quarterback to the ground as time expired, and Payton walked onto the field, arms raised in triumph while the crowd roared.

It was the Broncos' 17th win in their past 18 regular-season games at Empower Field at Mile High, dating to the 2024 season. The venue, which houses a team that is finding ways to win close games at a rate the NFL has not seen in more than a decade, has become arguably the league's most intimidating venue.

"It's just electric," right guard Quinn Meinerz said.

"It gives you chills," veteran right tackle Mike McGlinchey added.

"The best in the world," linebacker Alex Singleton said.

The fans in these 25-year-old stands don't cheer on the Broncos these days so much as they raise them from the dead.

On Sunday, the Broncos -- whose 15 straight victories in one-score games are the most since Payton Manning's Indianapolis Colts had the same streak across the 2008 and 2009 seasons -- trudged through a miserable third quarter. They had three drives in the period, all of which went three-and-out. As rain began to fall, so did the boos, scattered at first and then as a unified roar of disapproval.

Payton, though, heard something else. He heard love. He heard the beauty of sky-high expectation. He has said that when he decided to get back into coaching after his year away in 2022, he wanted to do it at a place "where it matters." It's what he's found while trying to push the Broncos back to a Super Bowl mountaintop they've summited three times before.

"There's that noise after a failed third down, 'But we're still with you,'" the coach said of how he viewed the crowd's reaction to an offense struggling to find its way. "I remember taking a trip down the bench and saying, 'Man, we're right there. We're right there.' … I just think this is a wonderful home crowd. There are some other cities where that adversity (of facing jeering) would be greater and longer, and this is anything but that."

It's a crowd well aware by now that a jolt, no matter how toothless its team has looked, can come at any moment -- and in any form.

Sunday, it came from Jonah Coleman, the rookie running back who has undoubtedly powered his way to the lead position in Denver's backfield, and who might even be why the Broncos don't pursue a big name at the position at the upcoming trade deadline.

It started inconspicuously. After that trio of failed third-quarter drives, Coleman began the fourth quarter by taking a handoff from Bo Nix and darting up the right side for 10 yards. Then, Nix found Courtland Sutton with an 8-yard pass. Then, Coleman bolted ahead for 7 more.

"You're looking for answers, and you're looking for ways to get first downs," McGlinchey said. "We kind of knew that if we could get that first first down, you can get moving and you can get in a rhythm and you can start doing those things. We were able to do that in the fourth quarter."

The Broncos finished the drive Coleman started with a touchdown from Nix to tight end Nate Adkins, on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Nix converted a 2-point conversion by hitting Jaylen Waddle on a crossing route, cutting Denver's deficit to 24-21.

In the first half, Payton had gambled on another fourth-and-goal play, after the Broncos had been stuffed on three straight runs at the 1. Nix hit Waddle for a touchdown on that sequence.

"You'll go six weeks and not even be in that zone (of the field)," Payton said. "So, sometimes those plays are good next week or (the) next week. This is one of those weeks where we kind of emptied the bucket of plays."

After Waddle's 2-point score, a crowd that had been booing minutes earlier was suddenly roaring again. That's how it seems to go around here as Nix finds a way to lead one fourth-quarter comeback after another -- a league-leading nine of them since last season.

Singleton said he and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph meet every week to discuss hand signals that are needed to convey checks and adjustments across the defense, knowing the crowd will strain their ability to communicate any other way. Singleton wears padding over the ear holes of his helmet to help keep the calls coming in from getting lost in the din of crowd noise.

But there was no muffling the eruption on Kansas City's ensuing possession, as Singleton dragged down Mahomes on third down to force a field goal attempt, which Harrison Butker pushed wide right from 54 yards.

"There wasn't a moment (Sunday) that didn't feel like we were going to win the game, because of the energy we got every time we went on the field as a defense," said Singleton, who became just the third player since 1987 to have at least 14 tackles and a sack in back-to-back games, according to Stathead.

The Broncos kept riding those raucous waves of sound. Two plays after Singleton's sack, Coleman slipped out of the backfield, caught a short pass from Nix on a naked bootleg and sprinted up the field for 51 yards. When Coleman scored on a 5-yard run the next play, McGlinchey said he could feel his helmet rattling.

"You hear the eruption of the crowd," he said, "and you get goosebumps."

Ahead of his pregame meeting, Payton wrote "48" on a grease board at the front of the locker room. It was a reference to the number of days since the Broncos had fallen flat at Arrowhead Stadium to begin the season. Payton toyed with the idea of having a foldable chair to throw like Bob Knight, but a test run made him realize the chair was too heavy for him to get the same distance as the former Indiana basketball coach had on his infamous toss across a basketball court.

"I'm like, 'Well, the only thing I could throw then would be the hand sanitizer stand,'" Payton said. "I wasn't going to do that."

The truth is, there was no need for an over-the-top demonstration -- not with the sour taste of that humiliating loss at Kansas City still in the Broncos' mouths. Not with this home crowd at their backs.

"It just didn't feel right," Roach said of the Week 1 defeat. "We knew it was going to come back around."

With their final goal-line stand, the Broncos went a long way toward ensuring they will be able to start an eventual playoff run in Denver. A loss would have cratered the Broncos' chances to win the AFC West. Now, they have nudged ahead of the Chiefs into first place in the AFC West and have roughly a 50 percent chance of hosting a playoff game, according to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator -- including a 12 percent chance at the No. 1 seed.

There is plenty of season left, of course, and the Broncos still have to figure out how to erase those extended offensive lulls that bring the boos. But this team looks far more like a contender than it did on that miserable night in Kansas City.

And it also might just have the best home-field advantage in football.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.