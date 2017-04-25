Sean Payton: AP to 'complement' Mark Ingram

It's challenging to find a true complementary analogy for the Peterson/Ingram (or is it Ingram/Peterson?) pairing, because unlike most examples, the two are similar in style. They both are downhill, punishing runners with breakaway speed. One (Ingram) is younger than the other. One (Peterson) is taller than the other. One is coming off a knee injury that limited him to just three games, while the other is coming off his best season in his career, a campaign that saw him rack up 1,043 yards and six scores on 205 carries (5.1 yards per carry).