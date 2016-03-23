Around the NFL

Sean Payton agrees to 5-year contract with Saints

Published: Mar 23, 2016 at 01:45 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When Sean Payton decided to remain the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in January, a new contract was inevitable.

During Wednesday's NFC Coaches Breakfast, Payton himself announced he's finally agreed to a five-year contract that will take him through 2020. Payton has not yet signed the deal, but plans to soon.

Payton, who became the Saints coach in 2006, is currently the third-longest tenured NFL head coach, tied with Packers' Mike McCarthy (Bill Belichick and Marvin Lewis lead the way).

"The stability, I don't take for granted. We're all fortunate doing something we love." Payton said of his new contract.

The Saints are 87-57 under Payton and have won the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

Payton said in January that he planned to "finish my career here." The new contract gets him closer to that prospect.

