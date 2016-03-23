Sean Payton agrees to 5-year contract with Saints

When Sean Payton decided to remain the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in January, a new contract was inevitable.
During Wednesday's NFC Coaches Breakfast, Payton himself announced he's finally agreed to a five-year contract that will take him through 2020. Payton has not yet signed the deal, but plans to soon.
"The stability, I don't take for granted. We're all fortunate doing something we love." Payton said of his new contract.
Payton said in January that he planned to "finish my career here." The new contract gets him closer to that prospect.