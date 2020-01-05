Sean Payton after loss: 'Tip your hats to Minnesota'

"Obviously a difficult loss. I felt, really, at the end of the day they made a few more plays, enough more plays than we did," Payton said. "Took us a while offensively to get going. I think they did a handful of things to kind of hinder us in the running game. We finally gained a little more momentum in the second half. I thought defensively we held up. Tip your hats to Minnesota. They deserve to win. It's always difficult when it happens in the playoffs. You know there's no follow-up game. You go from there."