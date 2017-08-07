Sean McVay sees 'violent' Todd Gurley return to Rams

As it stands now, the Rams seem like a box of disjointed parts: a section of a defense built to win now with a Super Bowl-caliber defensive coordinator, an offense led by the youngest head coach in NFL history and a second-year former No. 1 overall pick at quarterback. Gurley could be the one asset that binds some of the Rams' strengths together and gives them a semblance of identity. A supreme athlete with the ability to take over games, Gurley was stalled behind a patchwork offensive line last season, forcing him out of the breezy-yet-punishing style that defined his rookie season.