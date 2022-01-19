Around the NFL

Sean McVay: Rams have 'tremendous respect (for), but not fear' of Tom Brady

Published: Jan 19, 2022 at 09:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Fresh off beating the Arizona Cardinals in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s first career postseason start, the Los Angeles Rams must swiftly turn their attention to facing a quarterback who laps the field in playoff wins, Tom Brady.

L.A. travels to Tampa this week for a short-week showdown with the reigning Super Bowl champs, and Sean McVay knows his club will have its hands full with the G.O.A.T.

"I mean, he's got so much experience," McVay said of Brady. "He's so smart. He's so twitchy in his upper half and can beat it up. He recognizes exactly what's going on. And so, I think the best way is try to influence and affect -- move him off his spot, be able to win with your rushes. Easier said than done. It's why he's the most successful quarterback of all time."

The Rams have the beasts up front to make Brady's life difficult, with three-time Defensive Player of the Year ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ wreaking havoc in the middle, Von Miller surging off the edge and Leonard Floyd creating problems.

Donald will be key Sunday. Like with all quarterbacks, interior pressure is paramount to disrupting Brady, and no one does it better than Donald. The defensive tackle ranked sixth in the NFL with 65 QB pressures this season, most for an interior lineman.

L.A. traded for Miller specifically for games like Sunday, where getting pressure on Brady with just four linemen is vital. The star edge rusher has come on strong at the end of the season, racking up a sack and three tackles for loss Monday night in the victory over the Cardinals. The Rams need a repeat performance from Miller against Brady.

"Tom sees the whole field, and we all know about Tom in the playoffs," Miller said, per the Los Angeles Times. "He's incredible, man. We have to play our best ball to have a chance."

TB12 has been a master at getting the ball out quickly. Brady was pressured on just 16.1 percent of dropbacks this season, the fewest in the NFL, including playoffs. The lack of pressure was primarily due to Brady's average time to throw of 2.48 seconds, his fastest in the Next Gen Stats era and second-fastest in 2021 (trailing only ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s 2.38). The QB's time to throw of 2.17 seconds in the Wild Card Round against Philadelphia was the fastest for Brady in any game since at least 2016.

With the Bucs potentially not having All-Pro right tackle ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ and missing ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and ﻿Antonio Brown﻿, expect the quick-pass game to be ramped up in Tampa on Sunday.

In the Rams' Week 3 win over Tampa Bay, L.A. got zero QB pressures on 28 quick passes, and Brady went 41-of-55 for 432 yards and a TD. The secondary forcing TB12 to hold the ball will be vital in letting the Rams' pass rush win this time around. In that Week 3 matchup, L.A. generated three sacks and five QB hits when Brady didn't get it out fast.

"I think it's tremendous respect, but not fear," McVay said of the Rams' feelings toward Brady. "And so, as a competitor, he is a great, phenomenal player. We have tremendous respect for him, but we're going to have the expectation and anticipation that we're preparing to try to go win this game. And so, we know what a great challenge it's going to be. We've got to have a great week of work, and then go play to the best of our ability and let the chips fall where they may."

Related Content

news

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

Tennessee's up-and-down season saw just three Titans offensive players start all 17 games in the regular season. And still, Ryan Tannehill's team finished with a 12-5 record.
news

Niners ask Trey Lance to imitate Aaron Rodgers in practice as prep for Packers

Trey Lance will play a vital role for the San Francisco 49ers this week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. The rookie quarterback is tasked with being Aaron Rodgers for the scout team in practices this week.
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares winning Super Bowls to 'chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid relates winning multiple Super Bowls to eating another slice of cake when asked if he's getting complacent having already won a championship.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby stumps for Rich Bisaccia as head coach: 'He's the best man for the job'

Defensive end Maxx Crosby provided an unequivocal endorsement for Rich Bisaccia as Raiders head coach on Tuesday during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." 
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for supporting fans throwing trash at officials: 'I deeply regret the comments I made'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday released a statement apologizing for his comments Sunday in which he commended fans for throwing debris at officials following an NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Seahawks fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton after four seasons

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, as well as defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.
news

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coach

Among a deep list of candidates for the Jaguars' head coaching job, it appears Bill O'Brien won't be rising to the top. The Alabama offensive coordinator is unlikely to be the team's choice, according to Mike Garafolo. 
news

Mike Tomlin 'excited' about challenge of finding Steelers' next franchise QB

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era is upon Pittsburgh. After 18 seasons with Big Ben under center, the Steelers will have a new full-time starting quarterback for the first time in Mike Tomlin's tenure.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Packers might finally get two of their best defenders back this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and CB ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ will practice Tuesday and he's hopeful they'll play Saturday. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

Cardinals safety Budda Baker says he's 'going to make a full recovery' following concussion

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker said Tuesday he expects to "make a full recovery" after suffering a concussion in a scary collision Monday with Rams running back Cam Akers.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson 'more than likely' won't play for Houston again

If being designated inactive throughout the regular season wasn't enough of a sign that Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has played his last game with the team, GM Nick Caserio offered another one on Tuesday. Asked if there was a realistic chance of Watson playing for the club again, Caserio cast doubt on the possibility, but didn't dismiss it out of hand, either.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW