Around the NFL

Sean McVay: QB who gives Rams best chance will start

Published: May 31, 2017 at 03:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jared Goff is the Los Angeles Rams' starting quarterback, but new head coach Sean McVay is promoting competition at every position and won't hand the second-year player anything.

"I think what we've tried to preach to our players is we're going to let the best players play," McVay said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "We're trying to win football games and whoever we feel like gives us the best chance is who's going to play behind center.

"Right now, we feel very good about what [Goff and Sean Mannion] have both done. Jared has done a nice job getting better, but you always want to make sure that you're playing the guy that you feel like gives you the best ability to win football games, because we owe it to our coaches, to our players and to this organization to do that. I think what we've seen is good for those guys, but right now Jared's the starter and he's done a nice job commanding that role."

That's a fairly milquetoast answer from a generally gushing first-time head coach.

The previous iterations of Rams coaches discussing Goff have all been of the positive variety, about the second-year player picking up the offense quickly and becoming a leader under center.

McVay's comments about competition at every position is classic coach-speak, but it's notable in that he was part of the staff that elevated Kirk Cousins over Robert Griffin III in Washington, which went against the owner's preference.

McVay isn't tied to Goff. The quarterback is on the front office.

The No. 1 overall pick will still "win" the competition with 2015 third-round pick Mannion -- the San Andreas Fault would have to swallow Goff for him not to start Week 1. Yet, McVay understands if he's to harp on competition to his team, he must preach it at every position, including the presumptive quarterback.

