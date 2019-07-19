Sean McVay on Todd Gurley: 'I know he's ready to go'

A week before Los Angeles Rams veterans report for training camp, we've got another Todd Gurley "update" to pass along.
The offseason story that has shrouded the NFC champions in a haze of uncertainty won't go away. To underscore the point, even comedians are asking about the knee of the All-Pro running back.
Joining Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, Rams coach Sean McVay was queried by the titular host regarding Gurley's health.
McVay replied that the RB is "good."
"I think he's feeling great," the coach said. "I think, you know, one of the things about Todd is (he's a) great competitor. I think he's earned the right to be able to have the plan that we had this offseason. Can't wait to get him back going. I know he's ready to go and it's going to be fun for the Rams this year."
Gurley didn't participate in team drills during offseason workouts this spring, spending most of his time working out with his personal trainer as he shed weight and tried to lessen the grind on the troubled knee that knocked the end of his 2018 campaign off-tilt.
Following his modus operandi, McVay consistently spoke positive about Gurley's condition and his availability for the season, and dismissed any concerns about curtailing his workload.
Actions from the Rams this offseason speaks differently. L.A. matched an offer to restricted free agent running back Malcolm Brown, used a third-round selection on Darrell Henderson -- who many believe has the skillset to siphon a good chunk of Gurley's duties -- and kept Gurley on the sidelines all summer.
How the Rams handle the preeminent dual-threat running back during training camp will be closely monitored. It's likely, despite McVay's statement that Gurley is "feeling great," L.A. will keep the RB's work to a minimum early in camp, and it would be Stone Cold stunning if he saw the field at all during the preseason.
Rams fans, and fantasy footballers looking for hints on how Gurley will be used this season, will have to read the tea leaves through the fog of compliments from McVay that are sure to come during camp, comparing those to how the coaching staff handles the rotation when Gurley is and is not participating in practice.