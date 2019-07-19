Around the NFL

Sean McVay on Todd Gurley: 'I know he's ready to go'

Published: Jul 19, 2019 at 01:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A week before Los Angeles Rams veterans report for training camp, we've got another Todd Gurley "update" to pass along.

The offseason story that has shrouded the NFC champions in a haze of uncertainty won't go away. To underscore the point, even comedians are asking about the knee of the All-Pro running back.

Joining Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night, Rams coach Sean McVay was queried by the titular host regarding Gurley's health.

McVay replied that the RB is "good."

"I think he's feeling great," the coach said. "I think, you know, one of the things about Todd is (he's a) great competitor. I think he's earned the right to be able to have the plan that we had this offseason. Can't wait to get him back going. I know he's ready to go and it's going to be fun for the Rams this year."

Gurley didn't participate in team drills during offseason workouts this spring, spending most of his time working out with his personal trainer as he shed weight and tried to lessen the grind on the troubled knee that knocked the end of his 2018 campaign off-tilt.

Following his modus operandi, McVay consistently spoke positive about Gurley's condition and his availability for the season, and dismissed any concerns about curtailing his workload.

Actions from the Rams this offseason speaks differently. L.A. matched an offer to restricted free agent running back Malcolm Brown, used a third-round selection on Darrell Henderson -- who many believe has the skillset to siphon a good chunk of Gurley's duties -- and kept Gurley on the sidelines all summer.

How the Rams handle the preeminent dual-threat running back during training camp will be closely monitored. It's likely, despite McVay's statement that Gurley is "feeling great," L.A. will keep the RB's work to a minimum early in camp, and it would be Stone Cold stunning if he saw the field at all during the preseason.

Rams fans, and fantasy footballers looking for hints on how Gurley will be used this season, will have to read the tea leaves through the fog of compliments from McVay that are sure to come during camp, comparing those to how the coaching staff handles the rotation when Gurley is and is not participating in practice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones won't play in preseason opener vs. Jets

Giants QB Daniel Jones will not be suiting up for this Saturday's preseason game against the New York Jets, coach Joe Judge revealed Thursday.
news

Elijah Moore exits Jets practice, being evaluated for quadriceps issue

﻿Elijah Moore﻿'s promising rookie campaign has hit a snag. The second-round pick exited Thursday's practice and is being evaluated for a quadriceps issue.
news

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) to have surgery

Ravens rookie WR Rashod Bateman (groin) will have surgery and is expected to return sometime in September, coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Thursday, Aug. 12

Bills LT Dion Dawkins was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the team announced.
news

Urban Meyer says it's still an open competition at QB for Jaguars between Lawrence, Minshew

Trevor Lawrence is the anointed savior, the chosen messiah of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that doesn't mean he can just waltz into the starting job in Duval County.
news

A.J. Brown: 'I'll put my money on' Jets WR Elijah Moore winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

That sound you hear coming from Florham Park? That's the ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ hype train, and it's gaining steam. Consider former Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown a passenger.
news

2021 NFL Preseason, Week 1: 1 thing to watch for from all 32 teams

Preseason football returned with the Hall of Fame Game and now comes a full slate of action with all 32 teams taking the field from Thursday through Sunday. Here's one thing to watch for from all 32 teams in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. 
news

Dak Prescott focused on wins, not stats: 'I don't want to throw for 6,000 yards'

Don't confuse Dak Prescott's desire to play through injury with a goal of completely owning the show for the Cowboys. Prescott isn't out to reset passing records -- he's out to stack victories and chase a title.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr feels 'like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt'

Having just hit 30-years-old, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr eyes plenty more seasons in front of him – more than double what's he's currently played.
news

49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing.
news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game is 'the plan'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW