Sean McVay: Loss to Bucs 'wakeup call for everybody'

For as choppy as the Rams' offense was Sunday, the defense was more exasperated at the inability to slow Winston. The former No. 1 overall selection picked apart the Rams' secondary with a bevy of mid-range and deep shots. Winston completed 28 of 41 passes for 385 yards, four touchdowns and an INT. Receiver Chris Godwin caught 12 of 14 passes for 172 yards and two scores, and Mike Evans added a 67-yard bomb TD.