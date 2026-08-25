Sean McVay has plans for Rams if Aaron Donald is here 'and if he's not'

Contingency plans are common at this time of the season, especially as general managers are confronted with difficult decisions that must be made within the constraints of a 53-man roster. Los Angeles' is unique in that it will have one for the potential return of a franchise legend, but otherwise, it's business as usual.

Logically, Donald shouldn't be in a rush to return. He's toyed with the idea of unretiring since the Rams acquired edge rusher Myles Garrett and made visits to the Rams for workouts to test his physical capabilities, signaling he's leaning toward rejoining a Rams squad that is expected to contend for a Lombardi Trophy.

Urgency isn't vital, though. Donald doesn't need training camp to prepare himself to play a sport he dominated from 2014-2023, and the Rams don't need him to suit up for their Week 1 opener in Melbourne, Australia.

Donald's involvement is more about the end goal than the early tests.

“Haven’t even gotten into all of that,” McVay said of whether Donald might play in Week 1. “If he decides he wants to be able to do it, then the next conversations are, ‘What is your ramp-up? What does it look like to approach whenever that would be the first time that you think would make the most sense for him to impact and influence positive change with us.”

The Rams certainly aren't pinning their 2026 hopes on No. 99's involvement and have little reason to rush him into action until he's ready.

In the meantime, the extra roster spot will go to someone else. Just don't be surprised when Donald shows up looking like the same chiseled football god who struck fear in the hearts of opponents for decades.