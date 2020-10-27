Around the NFL

Sean McVay ecstatic over Rams defense's play in Monday night win over Bears

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 08:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Plenty of thanks are due to be exchanged between the participants of Week 7's Monday night primetime contest.

Rams defensive back ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ should thank teammate ﻿Troy Hill﻿ for tipping the pass that resulted in Rapp's clutch interception. The Rams' offense should definitely express gratitude for the efforts of punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿, whose field-swinging ability helped keep the Bears' less-than-stellar offense from doing much of anything.

Heck, the entire Bears offense should thank former Ram ﻿Robert Quinn﻿ for blowing up an end around attempt by ﻿Robert Woods﻿, resulting in a fumble returned for a touchdown -- Chicago's only touchdown -- by ﻿Eddie Jackson﻿.

The matchup of top-seven defenses didn't disappoint, even if one of them left town bummed about its second loss of 2020. Sean McVay could relate, having made the same sour trip home from San Francisco a week earlier. He was much happier to taste victory Monday.

"Defense was outstanding all night," the coach said following the win. "They got stop after stop, big time turnovers, fourth down stops and turnovers in the red zone. (CB) Jalen (Ramsey) and (S) Taylor Rapp ended up coming up with interceptions, so you can't say enough about their effort. The one touchdown they did give was on our offense. So, defense came through in a big way, and I was really pleased with our team's overall effort."

Because of both its achievement on the defensive side and its relative ineptitude offensively, Chicago came into Week 7 with defense being its calling card. You haven't heard about the 2020 Bears without being told of their defense.

The Rams were a different story, though, making for a revelatory performance in that, well, the Rams outplayed the Bears if we're simply comparing defensive outings. Los Angeles allowed less than 280 yards of offense, kept Chicago out of the end zone offensively, forced two turnovers via interceptions, sacked ﻿Nick Foles﻿ four times and never felt like much of a threat when Chicago had the ball late with a chance to make it a one-score game.

The Rams had already done their jobs. It was simply about cleaning up, which they did via a ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ interception and a forced turnover on downs a possession later. Hekker got his kicks in there, too, with a 63-yard bomb of a punt and a 36-yarder to follow, with both being downed inside Chicago's 10.

"It's hard to say one thing," McVay said when asked what made him happiest about his defense's performance. "I think I was pleased with everything that they did. I thought they flew around. I thought we were great, really in every area of the game. They held them to three points. That was all that they got. We had some huge stops when they were down in the tight red area, so they just did a great job."

Up next for the Rams: a date with a rookie quarterback making his debut as a starter. You can almost hear ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ licking his chops from here.

Related Content

news

Disjointed effort in Week 7 loss prompts questions surrounding Bears' offensive identity

Having an off-night against a top-notch defense is one thing, but the Bears offense displayed something much more troubling in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Rams.
news

Punter Johnny Hekker steals show with 'unbelievable' night in Rams win

Drawing praise from head coach Sean McVay and DL Aaron Donald, Rams punter Johnny Hekker had five punts that pinned the Bears at the 10-yard line or better. 
news

What we learned in Rams' win over the Bears

A defensive battle between the Rams and Bears eventually transformed into an L.A. blowout as it prevailed and improved to 5-2.
news

Week 7 Monday inactives: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactive players for tonight's Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams game.
news

Cowboys making DE Everson Griffen available via trade

With Dallas sitting at 2-5 and no clear signs of improvement ahead, the Cowboys have made it known Griffen is available via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) expected to miss a few weeks

Arizona running back Kenyan Drake suffered a high-ankle sprain in Arizona's Sunday night victory over the Seahawks and is expected to miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Stephen Jones knows Cowboys have 'got the right head guy' in Mike McCarthy

Dallas lost in ugly fashion once again Sunday, meaning the Jones family was going to be asked about its opinion of its still-new coaching staff. The question arrived Monday to Stephen Jones, who remained firm in his belief in Mike McCarthy.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey a long shot to return Thursday vs. Falcons

For ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ to return in Week 8, the RB will have to convince the Panthers' coaches he can give it a go. Ian Rapoport reports CMC is considered a long shot to play Thursday vs. the Falcons. Still, the Panthers haven't ruled him out. 
news

Cam Newton on benching: 'It's going to be a permanent change' if I don't improve

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton knows that if he doesn't improve after getting benched in a disappointing loss to the Niners, it will become a permanent change. 
news

Ron Rivera completes last round of cancer treatment

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is celebrating after completing his last round of cancer treatment.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL

The Browns expected bad news regarding Odell Beckham's knee and they got it Monday. OBJ suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones report. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL