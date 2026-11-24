Puka Nacua’s season-ending knee surgery turns attention to the receiver’s future with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stars of his caliber rarely reach free agency, but the injury, coupled with a string of off-field incidents dating back to last year, raises questions about how the Rams will approach the impending free agent. If not for those non-football issues, for which the NFL levied a three-game suspension, Nacua might already have a massive contract extension to keep him in Los Angeles.

The Rams must now decide whether to pay the physical but often-injured player, place the franchise tag on him or let the free-agent process play out.

Asked Monday whether he expected Puka to be with the Rams next year, McVay didn’t want to get into it.

“Yeah, we have a lot of guys that are free agents,” McVay told reporters. “What I’ve tried to really do is focus on right here, right now. He’s obviously a guy that is a very important piece for us for now and for the future, but there are a lot of guys that fall under that category.”

Nacua is the physical centerpiece of McVay’s offense, but hasn’t played a full 17-game slate since his rookie season. He missed significant time in 2024 and will wind up only playing seven games in 2026.

The coach reiterated that he had no plans to dissect Nacua’s future in the middle of the season.

“I can’t say for certain anything,” McVay said. “Here’s what I’m not interested in, is something being taken out of context. … When you go through the amount of free agents that we have, Puka is a huge part of the conversation that you love, but there are also guys that are part of his draft class ...

“There are mechanics that we’d like to be able to try to figure out how to keep these really good players and people that we love, and certainly Puka is at the forefront of our mind.”

A fifth-round pick in 2023, Nacua’s base salary was $5.77 million in 2026. He’ll make significantly more than that in 2027, whether it’s in L.A. or elsewhere.