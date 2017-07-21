Sean McDermott doesn't want to be 'one-sided' coach

McDermott's comments suggest his coaching style will be the antithesis to whatever former skipper Rex Ryan's was. Though both were defensive coordinators, Ryan was notably more focused -- for better or worse, and more often for worse -- on his defenses in two stints as a head coach with the Jets and Bills. Ryan's hands-on attempts at running his offenses rarely ended well (see: Tim Tebow); though it should be noted that Ryan's support for Tyrod Taylor last season was far more justified than the front office's confounding infatuation with EJ Manuel.