Sean Mannion remains Eagles' play-caller. Can his offense work with Tanner McKee?

PHILADELPHIA -- Sean Mannion installed his offense this offseason for Jalen Hurts to play quarterback. He now must try to turn the season around and improve one of the NFL's least efficient offenses with Tanner McKee, who was slow to adjust to Mannion's scheme during a summer when McKee didn't win the No. 2 job.

Mannion didn't view that as evidence that McKee doesn't fit the offense.

"Tanner's a good fit for us," the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator said Wednesday in his first public comments since announcing Hurts' absence. "I think he's gotten better and better really going back from April to now."

Mannion was once a 6-foot-6, 230-pound backup quarterback from the Pac-12. His profile is similar to McKee's, and Mannion sees traits in McKee that make it feasible to tailor what the Eagles want to do to what McKee can do.

"I think he's really sharp mentally; he's accurate, he gets the ball out of his hands quickly," Mannion said. "I think he does all the things that you ask of a quarterback in terms of his pre-snap operation, and being able to use his cadence [and] being able to handle things at the line of scrimmage if you need adjustments. I think he's strong in a lot of those areas, and I think it opens up some things for us offensively.

"I think what he did, obviously, [it was] kind of a week where midweek, he knows he's getting the call. I thought he handled himself really well from a mental perspective. I think he's going to continue to improve as we move forward."

Mannion emphasized that six weeks separated the No. 2 job being determined and McKee entering the lineup. That period included Andy Dalton's ill-fated interception, but it also included McKee "getting better and better." As inefficient as the Eagles looked at times Sunday, McKee looked better than he did in the preseason finale. He went 26-of-45 for 215 yards and one touchdown in Week 6.

McKee's quick delivery has earned praise from coaches and teammates. He completed 22 of 31 (71 percent) pass attempts in 2.5 seconds or less on Sunday, compared with 4 of 14 (28.6 percent) attempts in more than 2.5 seconds. His strength is not extending plays; when he can drop, process and distribute quickly, the offense is in sync. By comparison, Hurts is 46 of 70 (65.7 percent) on pass attempts made in 2.5 seconds or less this season and 43 of 81 (53.1 percent) on pass attempts made in more than 2.5 seconds. Holding the ball can be more fruitful for Hurts.

McKee's game plan last week was built for Hurts, even if he had a few days to highlight what he likes. A full week to prepare (and a long runway) could help McKee feel more comfortable entering Monday's game against Dallas.

"I think Tanner has done everything that you can do in that backup capacity to be as prepared as possible," Mannion said. "He's super engaged at practice, super engaged in the meetings. … I think having the full slate of reps will help him grow more and more comfortable going into each week.

"He's done everything he can to get as close as he can be, but that will help moving forward. It'll be different this week that way."

What won't be different -- or at least not by the sound of it: the scheme that McKee quarterbacks and Mannion oversees. Teams don't change their scheme midseason, although they can adjust to the personnel.

If Mannion has any doubts about what the Eagles emphasize, he did not express them Wednesday. Of course, he likely wouldn't telegraph changes to opponents. But he doubled down on his conviction in concepts the Eagles wanted to introduce when they hired him and haven't executed effectively.

Mannion said he remains confident in the fundamentals, style of play and scheme he's emphasizing with players, while continuing to evaluate his teaching and adjustments.

"I feel good about the process that we've had to date," he said. "I don't think it's anything necessarily earth-shattering."

The Eagles rank No. 29 in EPA/drive, No. 30 in yards per game, No. 28 in scoring and No. 32 in success rate. Their numbers are especially discouraging under center, which was supposed to be a foundation of this offense. Injuries and exits have played a role -- and Hurts' injury is the latest obstacle -- but some issues seem more like coaching than personnel.

The Eagles are also struggling to handle the blitz, too often falling victim to unblocked defenders. Personnel changes might explain some of the struggles, but the coaches also have to adapt the offense to the players available.

When Mannion was asked about the problems with under-center play-action, he discussed "commitment to fundamentals" and "cleaner execution." He said he's "still a believer in it," although he acknowledged that they must adjust based on the opponent.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said "everything is on the table" to fix the offense. That will not include a change at play-caller -- Sirianni said Mannion will remain in that role -- nor changes to the coaching staff. It remains to be seen what will be different. Mannion made it sound as if the approach is no different than any other week, and that the search for answers isn't any more pronounced on a four-game losing streak.

"I think you look at a lot of the things that we need to improve, and I think they're totally fixable," Mannion said. "It's a double-edged sword, right? You look at that, and you can get frustrated by it. You can also look at that and put a silver lining on it and say, 'Man, if we just handle our simple stuff, we're going to yield a better result.'"

If it happens, it must happen with McKee. But it won't be without Hurts' presence.

Mannion said Hurts has "been around." He expects Hurts to be a resource for McKee this season.

"He's got a ton of starts in this league, especially going against a slate of division opponents coming up," Mannion said of Hurts. "He's played against these guys a bunch. I know Tanner's been around for that, too, but I think the insight that you have from being on the field is so valuable. … It's just the game experience and the insight of playing specifically these upcoming opponents. I think Jalen will be able to give Tanner some great help there."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.