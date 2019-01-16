Sean Lee: 'I'm leaning towards playing' in 2019

The decision might be made for him if the Cowboys decide to completely move on from a franchise mainstay-- as they did with Dez Bryant this offseason. If Lee wants to continue his playing career outside of spot-duty, he'll likely need to head for another franchise. Perhaps the Cowboys might be willing to keep him around as a veteran reserve, but that move would likely necessitate a pay cut (something he sounds open to considering). Or, Lee could take a page from Jason Witten, and ride off into the sunset and onto the next stage of his life outside of football.