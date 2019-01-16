Around the NFL

Sean Lee: 'I'm leaning towards playing' in 2019

Published: Jan 16, 2019 at 12:43 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The future of Sean Lee remains up in the air, but the Cowboys' linebacker says he's considering returning for a 10th NFL season.

"I want to continue to play the game, but I have to evaluate physically where I'm at. I definitely have some decisions to make," he said Tuesday on KTCK-AM 1310, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm leaning toward playing for sure."

Whether that future is with the Cowboys remains to be seen.

With the emergence of rookie linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who was named to the Pro Bowl Tuesday, alongside rising star Jaylon Smith, Lee looks to be out of the rotation moving forward. The Cowboys can't take the best young linebacker duo in football off the field for an aging veteran.

Lee has one year left on his contract and is scheduled to make $7 million next season. The Cowboys would save the entire salary by cutting the injury-prone linebacker.

Lee said he knows if he returns to Dallas it will be in a reserve role.

The 32-year-old reiterated he'll take his time making a decision.

"I'm going to take a month, travel a little bit with the wife, see how I feel," Lee said. "A month or two down the line I'll figure out where I'm at."

The decision might be made for him if the Cowboys decide to completely move on from a franchise mainstay-- as they did with Dez Bryant this offseason. If Lee wants to continue his playing career outside of spot-duty, he'll likely need to head for another franchise. Perhaps the Cowboys might be willing to keep him around as a veteran reserve, but that move would likely necessitate a pay cut (something he sounds open to considering). Or, Lee could take a page from Jason Witten, and ride off into the sunset and onto the next stage of his life outside of football.

