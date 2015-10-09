Around the NFL

Sean Lee clears concussion protocol, will play Sunday

Published: Oct 09, 2015 at 07:12 AM

The Cowboys' defense is experiencing a mid-season rebirth, thanks to a trio of returning players. Linebacker Rolando McClain and defensive end Greg Hardy are returning to the Big D from four-game suspensions, and now they'll be joined by one of Dallas' leaders.

Sean Lee will return to the field for the Cowboys on Sunday after suffering a concussion against the Saints last week, Lee told NFL Media's Desmond Purnell. Lee added that he had no limitations during practice and has cleared the concussion protocol.

The Cowboys will have all hands on deck to host Tom Brady and the Patriots, and they'll need them. New England's offense already looks prolific and the Cowboys have struggled against equally great offenses (Falcons) and less competent attacks (Saints) so far this season.

With Lee in tow, the Cowboys are as close as they may come to full strength on defense all season. Whether "full strength" will be good enough to upset the Patriots at Jerryworld remains to be seen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

