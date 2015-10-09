Sean Lee clears concussion protocol, will play Sunday

The Cowboys' defense is experiencing a mid-season rebirth, thanks to a trio of returning players. Linebacker Rolando McClain and defensive end Greg Hardy are returning to the Big D from four-game suspensions, and now they'll be joined by one of Dallas' leaders.
Sean Lee will return to the field for the Cowboys on Sunday after suffering a concussion against the Saints last week, Lee told NFL Media's Desmond Purnell. Lee added that he had no limitations during practice and has cleared the concussion protocol.