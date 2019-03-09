Sean Lee agrees to restructured deal with Cowboys

What Lee's on-field role with the Cowboys will be next year is unclear. He's clearly no longer a starting-caliber linebacker. But Dallas could have saved an extra $3.5 million by cutting Lee and didn't. This is likely due to the same reason the Cowboys brought back the retired Jason Witten on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. The Dallas front office values loyalty and "their guys" more than others, for better or worse.