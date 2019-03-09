Around the NFL

Sean Lee agrees to restructured deal with Cowboys

Published: Mar 09, 2019 at 07:36 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The gang is getting back together in Big D.

Veteran linebacker Sean Lee is returning to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season after agreeing to terms on a restructured deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

Lee will earn $3.5 million in 2019, but has the opportunity to earn his way back through incentives to the $7 million in base salary originally owed to him, Rapoport added.

The veteran linebacker, who has struggled with myriad injuries over his nine-year career, is turning 33 in July and coming off a 2018 season in which he played just seven games and lost his starting role to rookie Leighton Vander Esch.

Despite that, Lee said repeatedly this offseason that he wanted to play another year. Now, he will, but with a 50-percent haircut.

What Lee's on-field role with the Cowboys will be next year is unclear. He's clearly no longer a starting-caliber linebacker. But Dallas could have saved an extra $3.5 million by cutting Lee and didn't. This is likely due to the same reason the Cowboys brought back the retired Jason Witten on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. The Dallas front office values loyalty and "their guys" more than others, for better or worse.

After winning the NFC East last year, the Cowboys appear to see a short-term window to capture their sixth Super Bowl title and want certain veteran leaders to be along for and contribute to the ride, regardless of their remaining abilities or value. Meanwhile, unresolved contract impasses loom with Dallas' top young talents (DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Steelers legend Franco Harris

The NFL community was shocked and saddened Wednesday by the death of Hall of Fame running back and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris at the age of 72.

news

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan wary of resting healthy players ahead of postseason

The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the NFC West title last week and are likely locked into the No. 2 or 3 seed in the conference, but coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't plan on resting his starters multiple games down the stretch.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Minnesota signal-caller Kirk Cousins had huge outings on Saturday that translated to Players of the Week honors on Wednesday.

news

Bills bracing for another bad-weather game as potential bomb cyclone set to hit Chicago

Bad weather seems to be following the Bills around in 2022. A snowstorm in Week 11 forced them to play a home game in Detroit, and now Buffalo could be playing in a bomb cyclone against the Bears.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on Year 4 improvement: 'I have gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL'

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says "he's gotten a better idea of what wins in the NFL" as his 8-5-1 squad travels to Minnesota in Week 16.

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'Immaculate Reception' at 50: 'The most significant play in the history of the game'

The most memorable touchdown of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' career turns 50 this week, and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin champions the impact the play still has, as is evidenced by his players' knowledge of it.

news

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) was placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) in line to start Saturday vs. Raiders

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he anticipates rookie QB Kenny Pickett to start vs. the Raiders after missing last week's game due to a concussion.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per head coach Robert Saleh.

news

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Eagles on Tuesday announced TE Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve, clearing a path toward him playing in Saturday's showdown with the Cowboys.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE