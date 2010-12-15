Seahawks WRs Williams, Obomanu back at practice

RENTON, Wash. -- For the first time in many weeks, the Seattle Seahawks had their top two wide receivers on the practice field at the same time.
Mike Williams and Ben Obomanu returned to practice Wednesday after both missed last weekend's game at San Francisco with injuries. Williams had a left ankle sprain that piggybacked on a left foot strain that caused him to miss a Nov. 28 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Obomanu suffered a severe hand laceration Dec. 5 against the Carolina Panthers.
Both were full participants in practice Wednesday.
"I feel pretty good, first day back in a while. I did a lot of cardio, lot of bike stuff, lot of elliptical, (and) I'm out here ready to go," Williams said. "It's been very frustrating the last few weeks. I was trying to get into my groove but hit a couple of bumps, but I'm excited to get back out here, and bring some energy and be a shot in the arm for our offense."
Williams was hurt on Seattle's first series against Carolina when his leg was fallen into while he was blocking. Williams has clearly become the favorite target of quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, and the Seahawks' offense has struggled without the receiver in the lineup.
Obomanu has developed into another favorite of Hasselbeck's. Carroll said Obomanu would be limited in the number of balls thrown his way this week as he adjusts to wearing a padded protective cast on his hand.
"It's a factor that he has to get used to and adapt to. He will adapt to that," Carroll said. "It's not going to be perfect, but it's going to be something he can adjust to. We will see how well that turns out."
Wide receiver Brandon Stokley (hamstring), and defensive backs Walter Thurmond (hamstring) and Roy Lewis (knee) were held out Wednesday. Carroll said the big day for Stokley will be Thursday.
Guard Chester Pitts (ankle) also returned to practice Wednesday.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press