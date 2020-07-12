Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf poised for even bigger 2020 campaign

A physical and athletic marvel ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, D.K. Metcalf lived up to the hype as a Seattle Seahawks rookie.

Following the performances and numbers put up by the 6-foor-4, 230-pound standout, a look into the statistics leans toward brighter days ahead for Metcalf.

Part of a burgeoning crop of rookie wide receivers who hauled in impressive campaigns in 2019, Metcalf was joined by Washington's Terry McLaurin and Tennessee's A.J. Brown as first-season phenoms who each had 50-plus receptions and averaged 15-plus yards a catch.

Each of the last six rookie receivers to hit those marks had 1,000 yards receiving in their ensuing seasons, per NFL Research. Indeed, big things appear to be in store for Metcalf.

Metcalf's final numbers of 58 catches, 900 yards and seven touchdowns were each top three among rookies as this position. Now, he'll look to cast a larger problem for opposing defenses.

Receiving yards in second season after 50-plus catches, 15-plus ypc rookie year (last six instances)

Second Season Receiving Yards

PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster 2018 1,426

TB Mike Evans 2015 1,206

BUF Sammy Watkins 2015 1,047

HOU DeAndre Hopkins 2014 1,210

CLE Josh Gordon 2013 1,646

IND T.Y. Hilton 2013 1,083

-----

He's already carved a bit of history as he shined in Seattle's NFC Wild Card Win over the host Eagles with a seven-catch, 160-yard, one-score performance. Those 160 yards stand as the best showing for a rookie receiver in the playoffs during the Super Bowl era and are the most for a postseason Seahawks affair for any wideout, rookie or not.

Prior to the Seahawks drafting him, Metcalf, looking every bit like a real-life action figure, turned in 27 reps on the bench press at the combine and then, despite his size, wowed some more with a 4.33 40-yard dash.

He proved not to just be a combine marvel, but a bona fide weapon at wideout for the consistently spectacular Russell Wilson.