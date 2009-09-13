Seahawks WR Branch sits out season opener with hamstring injury

SEATTLE -- Wide receiver Deion Branch was inactive for the Seattle Seahawksin their Sunday season opener against the St. Louis Rams.
Branch missed practice all week with a hamstring injury, and first-year Seahawks coach Jim Mora said Friday that the receiver's status would be a game-time decision. Since joining Seattle at the start of the 2007 season, Branch has been inactive in 15 of 51 games.
Branch missed six games for the Seahawks in 2007, including tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. That injury lingered into 2008, when he missed eight games.
Branch again had knee surgery this offseason, causing him to miss most of the team's offseason activities.
