Seahawks WR Branch sits out season opener with hamstring injury

Published: Sep 13, 2009 at 10:32 AM

SEATTLE -- Wide receiver Deion Branch was inactive for the Seattle Seahawksin their Sunday season opener against the St. Louis Rams.

Branch missed practice all week with a hamstring injury, and first-year Seahawks coach Jim Mora said Friday that the receiver's status would be a game-time decision. Since joining Seattle at the start of the 2007 season, Branch has been inactive in 15 of 51 games.

Branch missed six games for the Seahawks in 2007, including tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. That injury lingered into 2008, when he missed eight games.

Branch again had knee surgery this offseason, causing him to miss most of the team's offseason activities.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers acquire WR Randall Cobb from Texans for sixth-round pick

The Packers are sending a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans to bring back wide receiver Randall Cobb, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers and the team in which he starred for eight seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.
news

NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for the 2021 Training Camp and Preseason

news

Two playoff teams inquire about possibility of trading for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

Interest in Xavien Howard is starting to take shape, with two playoff teams among the clubs interested in acquiring the All-Pro corner.
news

Aaron Rodgers says he considered retirement during Packers standoff, wanted more say in team decisions

Aaron Rodgers ended his standoff with the Packers by reporting to camp Tuesday and followed it with a doozy of a press conference Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW