Seahawks warned for Richard Sherman injury violation

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Seahawks were issued a warning by the league on Monday for violating the NFL's injury-reporting policy on Seattle's star cornerback, per a source informed of the situation.
The NFL's investigation was launched in response to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll saying last month that Sherman played through a "legit" MCL injury during the season. The Pro Bowl defensive back was never listed on the team's injury report with knee troubles.
Sherman practiced fully through the injury on the days he took the field. There were sessions he missed, but Seattle listed those incidents as "not injury related," arguing that Sherman took a string of general rest days.
Garafolo reported that the violation was deemed to result from a misinterpretation of league rules. While no punishment was handed down, the Sherman incident will be taken into account if any similar Seahawks violations are looked at by the league down the road, according to Garafolo.
After the season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider argued that his club stuck by the rules on the Sherman front.
"He never missed (a game). The guy was a total stud about it," Schneider said, via the Seattle Times. "So yeah, I think Pete (Carroll) -- it was in a press conference at the end of the season and (he) was quite frankly was sticking up for the different bumps and bruises and issues that Richard had and I think that's why they've gone ahead with this. But we feel like we didn't do anything that was malicious at all."
The league, in the end, agrees.