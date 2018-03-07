Seahawks turn page: Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman exiting

It will be strange to see Sherman wearing another uniform, but something about Bennett joining the Eagles feels right. Philadelphia already has a loaded, versatile and stout defensive line that suits Bennett's skill set perfectly. Thirty-three years old in November, Bennett won't be asked to play as many snaps while rotating with players like Fletcher Cox, Chris Long and Timmy Jernigan. Bennett can help add depth on the interior (where Beau Allen is a free agent) and play on the outside (where defensive end Vinny Curry is expected to be released or traded). Bennett's outsized personality will have plenty of room to flourish in a locker room filled to the brim with great, thought-provoking quotes.