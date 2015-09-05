Seahawks trade for safety Kelcie McCray

The Seahawks spent the week aggressively scanning the trade market for safety depth behind current no-show Kam Chancellor, as Around The NFL reported on Saturday.
It didn't take them long to zero in on a target.
The Seahawks have traded for Chiefs safety Kelcie McCray, Kansas City announced on Saturday. It cost them a fifth-round draft pick, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the deal.
The 6-foot-1, 26-year-old undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Bucs before a year-long stint with the Chiefs. It's the second time in a little more than a year that McCray has been traded
McCray has appeared in 31 career games, logging 17 tackles and a pass breakup.
The move will give Seattle some peace of mind as they try and sort out a hectic contract impasse with Chancellor. His holdout will soon enter its sixth week.