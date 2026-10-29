Seahawks trade deadline targets: Could John Schneider have more up his sleeve?

The Seattle Seahawks just traded for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, but they could very well still be open for business.

The Seahawks parted ways with a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick Tuesday in exchange for Nelson, one of the boldest moves around the league ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Seattle still has a good amount of draft capital, too; the Seahawks are projected to have five compensatory picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, as well as a third-rounder in 2028.

During John Schneider's tenure as general manager, though, the Seahawks have not made multiple in-season deals. Each of the past four seasons, Schneider has traded for big-name players on expiring contracts -- defensive lineman Leonard Williams (2023), linebacker Ernest Jones IV (2024), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (2025) and now Nelson -- with the first three all re-signing with the team.

Trading for Nelson certainly qualifies as a big move, and it could be the only one the Seahawks make. But there are still a few position groups the reigning Super Bowl champions could look to bolster in their bid to become the ninth NFL franchise to go back-to-back. Here are some options, with help from Daniel Popper's trade deadline big board.

Edge rusher

Big swing: Maxx Crosby

Moderate price: Tuli Tuipulotu, Yaya Diaby, Alex Highsmith, Josh Sweat, Will McDonald IV

Bargain bin: Dorance Armstrong Jr., Jacob Martin, Malcolm Koonce

If Seattle defends its Super Bowl crown, it will be because the defense is still elite, and perhaps the best in the league. No team is allowing fewer yards per game, and four players have at least three sacks through seven games. But two of those players -- Williams and Byron Murphy II -- are interior defensive linemen.

The Seahawks' edge rushers aren't as formidable as they were a season ago, and the group needs more help beyond this season. Veteran DeMarcus Lawrence is planning to retire after 2026. Uchenna Nwosu has battled injuries throughout his Seattle tenure, turns 30 in December and is in the last year of his contract. Dante Fowler Jr., a 32-year-old who signed a one-year deal in May, hasn't made much of an impact in his 11th NFL season. Acquiring either a win-now rental or a multiyear contributor would make sense.

The Las Vegas Raiders would demand a hefty package for Crosby, and the Seahawks, who have been connected to Crosby before, would have to be comfortable with his health to make such an investment. He would likely have other suitors, too.

Tuipulotu is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he might not cost too much to acquire, but would the Los Angeles Chargers prefer to sign him to an extension? Diaby is in a similar situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Martin might make the most sense of the bunch. Seattle drafted him in 2018, then dealt him to the Houston Texans in the Jadeveon Clowney trade. He signed a two-year, $9 million contract in March with the Tennessee Titans, so it likely wouldn't cost the Seahawks much to acquire him. Martin is also playing at a high level, with 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits through seven games.

Tight end

Big swing: None

Moderate price: Dallas Goedert

Bargain bin: Ja'Tavion Sanders, David Njoku, Noah Fant, Brevin Jordan, Greg Dulcich

Many expected first-year Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury to lean heavily on Seattle's tight ends, considering his background with the position. Fleury was the San Francisco 49ers' tight ends coach for four seasons.

Instead, Seattle's tight end production in the passing game has regressed, though AJ Barner had a solid game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with four receptions for 42 yards. Still, backup tight end Elijah Arroyo is out for the season with a shoulder injury he sustained in Seattle's loss to the Denver Broncos. Since then, the Seahawks have added one tight end to the practice squad (Josiah Deguara) before swapping him for another (Ben Sims), so they're clearly looking.

Goedert, who turns 32 in January, is the biggest name of the bunch. He's on an expiring contract on a 2-5 Philadelphia Eagles team with a GM (Howie Roseman) known for wheeling and dealing. He's injury-prone, though, with 26 games missed over the past seven seasons. Ditto for Njoku, who is on injured reserve (knee) but could return as soon as Sunday for the Chargers. He's on a one-year deal and might cost only a late-round pick.

Dulcich would be a logical fit, especially considering Arroyo's absence. He's on an expiring contract like many of these tight ends, and the Miami Dolphins could be selling off spare parts with their 1-5 record. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Dulcich is having a productive season and fits Arroyo's profile as more of a receiver than blocker.

Fant, who also fits that profile, deserves mention given he spent three years in Seattle. He is on a two-year, $8 million contract with the 2-5 New Orleans Saints.

Running back

Big swing: Jonathan Taylor

Moderate price: Alvin Kamara, Kenneth Gainwell

Bargain bin option: Tyjae Spears, Tony Pollard

As much as Seattle has struggled to run the ball this season, Seahawks fans can likely keep dreaming when it comes to Taylor, who signed an extension through 2028 in August.

Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price are expected to return from injuries soon. The Seahawks would be just fine with a stable of running backs that includes Charbonnet, Price, Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.

If Seattle wants to add another running back to the mix, though, either of the bargain bin options, both on the Tennessee Titans, would make sense. Both are in contract years, and Pollard is aiming for a fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Wide receiver

Big swing: Brian Thomas Jr.

Moderate price: None

Bargain bin option: Calvin Ridley, Xavier Hutchinson, Jauan Jennings

On paper, the Seahawks are pretty set at wide receiver. Not only does Seattle have the NFL's leading receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed are each under contract through at least 2027. Second-year pro Tory Horton has continued to flash when he's received opportunities as well.

Thomas is intriguing considering he was a 2024 first-round pick and a rookie Pro Bowler but has fallen out of favor in Jacksonville. Do the Jaguars want to keep him? How much might he cost, and will he have other suitors? Ridley might not cost much as his role diminishes in Tennessee, but he also might not provide much that Seattle doesn't already have.

Taking a flier on either Hutchinson or Jennings would be a good deal of business. Houston might be willing to part with Hutchinson, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, after adding Marvin Harrison Jr. and getting Tank Dell back from injury. Jennings, previously a nemesis with the 49ers, hasn't been a great fit for the thriving Minnesota Vikings, with only four receptions through five games. Both are willing blockers.

Safety

Big swing: None

Moderate price: Elijah Molden

Bargain bin option: Andre Cisco

Seattle has dealt with a rash of injuries at safety, starting with losing rookie Bud Clark to a season-ending ankle injury during the preseason. Ty Okada did not make his season debut until Week 5 because of a hamstring injury, and Julian Love sat out a Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders with a calf injury.

Okada and Love are healthy again, and the Seahawks have been happy with Okada as a starter. Still, Seattle's depth was exposed in its loss to Washington. The Seahawks could use another option alongside reserves Rodney Thomas II and AJ Finley.

Cisco, who is on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Jets, could fit as a modest investment. He has fallen out of favor in New York, playing only five defensive snaps from Week 4 to Week 6. Cisco had eight interceptions from 2022 to 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.