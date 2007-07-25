 Skip to main content
Seahawks top pick Wilson "hoping" to sign, report on time

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 05:27 PM

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Josh Wilson is fast -- but apparently not at everything.

The Seahawks' top choice in April's draft still had not signed a contract Wednesday, leaving his agent merely "hoping" to avoid the speedy cornerback and kick returner being late for his first NFL training camp. Seattle's rookies are due to report on Thursday.

"We're hoping so. We're close. But we're not done," agent Brian Mackler said.

The Seahawks expect Wilson, a 5-foot-9 cornerback with a 40-yard dash time in the low 4.3-second range, to report on time as their last rookie signed. He would follow third-round pick Brandon Mebane, a defensive tackle, and fourth-round pick Baraka Atkins, a defensive end, as the last ones to reach deals this week.

Veterans are due to report Saturday, the day before the first practice.

Last-minute rookie signings are nothing new in NFL summers. Teams wait for top picks to sign around them to determine the market's current value, then offer a comparable going rate - lately in four- or five-year deals.

The Seahawks are expecting Wilson, the son of former NFL fullback Timothy Wilson, to play plenty this season. Coach Mike Holmgren and defensive coordinator John Marshall have both stated that the former standout at Maryland is a leading candidate to be both the nickel back and Seattle's new kickoff returner.

"If he doesn't get a starting job, he is going to push the starters up to another level," Marshall said after Seattle drafted Wilson 55th overall. "He will be very good for us."

