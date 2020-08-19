Around the NFL

Seahawks TE Will Dissly: Return to field 'was like Christmas morning'

Published: Aug 19, 2020 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After the 2020 NFL offseason was swiped by a Grinch known as COVID-19, players are finally putting pads on this week and getting back to some semblance of normalcy as training camps ramp up.

For some players, pulling on pads meant more than to others. Particularly players coming off an injury, like Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly, were giddy to get back to the field.

"It was like Christmas morning," Dissly said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "I was excited to go hit somebody again."

Dissly was on a star-track last season in Seattle, growing into a go-to target for Russell Wilson, becoming the darling of the fantasy football community, and making big catch after big catch. The first five games of the 2019 season, he compiled 262 yards and three TDs, including 81 yards on four catches (20.25 yards per catch) in a big win over the division rival Rams in Week 5.

Then an injury struck, again.

In Week 6, his Achilles tendon ruptured. The injury was reminiscent of the blown patellar tendon he suffered in 2018, which ended his promising rookie campaign after just four games.

"Unfortunately, Will is really good at rehabbing," coach Pete Carroll said wryly. "He's had two big challenges back-to-back... We're in pads and he's in there in the first couple of plays coming off the football. He's a remarkable person in the character that drives the guy to overcome those kinds of obstacles. Sometimes it breaks guys down, they can't find that motivation, but Will has been able to do that. He's a wonderful player, he can do everything -- he blocks, catches the football, runs well after the catch, he's really smart. He's a great team guy. He's a terrific part of our team so it's great to have him back. I know he's thrilled that he's back out here, but he's got something to prove. He wants to stay out here, so he's going to do everything to get that done."

The fourth-round pick out of Washington knows he had a promising year cut short. Now he's on a mission to prove he can get back to that level once again, and this time stay on the field.

"I had a ton of confidence from rehab, and so there was never this fear of I don't know if I'm ready to put pads on," he said. "So, it was more of just the excitement. I'm putting pads on again. I'm playing the sport. I worked my tail off. There was a bit of celebration in my mind that, you know, when you go through rehab, you have to celebrate the little moments, and that was definitely one of them. But there wasn't this anxiety or fear that I had to get over. It's exciting to get back to doing the thing that I love."

The Seahawks added veteran tight end Greg Olsen -- who has dealt with his own injury history -- to help buoy the position alongside Dissly. If the duo stays healthy, Seattle's pass-catching corps will be a dangerous proposition for defenses.

Related Content

Chargers' Joey Bosa supports Melvin Ingram sitting out over contract
news

Chargers' Joey Bosa supports Melvin Ingram sitting out over contract

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram is amid a hold-in to start training camp with an eye on a new contract. Joey Bosa, who was just given a five-year $135 million deal by Chargers, supports his teammate's demands. 
'Hard Knocks' recap: Energy builds when football helmets go on in Episode 2
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Energy builds when football helmets go on in Episode 2

NFL Network's Dan Hanzus recaps Ep. 2 of HBO's Hard Knocks, where the donning of helmets inches us closer to real football, a COVID-19 false positive puts the Chargers on edge, a Rams QB shows us his 'Goff Course' and Sean McVay apologizes for his shirtless escapade in the season premiere.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) runs a drill during an NFL football training camp Monday, August 17, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (James D Smith via AP)
news

Cowboys release DT Gerald McCoy (quad) with injury waiver

Gerald McCoy has been released by the Cowboys via an injury waiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire on Tuesday afternoon. 
General view of the interior of Gillette Stadium from an elevated position during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans won, 20-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Patriots announce no fans at Gillette Stadium through end of September

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots announced that the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 and the Sept. 27 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders will have not have fans in attendance.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws a pass during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
news

Cordarrelle Patterson sees 'whole new player' in Mitchell Trubisky

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is receiving high praise from his teammates. Why running back Cordarrelle Patterson says he looks like a whole new player.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku runs after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

David Njoku wants to be with Cleveland Browns 'long term'

Browns tight end David Njoku tried to avoid questions regarding his request for a trade. He told reporters he wants to continue playing in Cleveland for now.
Drew Pearson, Tom Flores selected as finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
news

Drew Pearson, Tom Flores selected as finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Cowboys great Drew Pearson and former Raiders coach Tom Flores have been selected as the senior and coach finalists, respectively, for the Class of 2021.
New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Saints' Andrus Peat suffers broken thumb, timetable to return unclear

The New Orleans Saints offensive line has took a huge hit. Left guard Andrus Peat suffered a broken thumb, Ian Rapoport reported.
Fans watch the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs play in Nissan Stadium during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
news

Titans' home opener will be held without fans

The Tennessee Titans' home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Artie Burns is done for the season. A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins are not practicing. Keep track of Tuesday's injury and roster news right here.
Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season

Detroit Lions former first-round pick T.J. Hockenson ended his rookie campaign on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The issue continues to linger months later.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL