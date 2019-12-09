Around the NFL

Seahawks TE: Offense must 'flush' struggles vs. Rams

Published: Dec 09, 2019 at 02:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It'd been more than 800 days since the Seattle Seahawks were held without an offensive touchdown -- 819, to be exact. The streak is now over.

The Seahawks scored only 12 points in Sunday night's 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the only TD came on a pick-six. The last time Seattle was held without an offensive TD was Week 1, 2017 versus the Green Bay Packers.

It was a team-wide offensive struggle for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson's normal magic was erased by Aaron Donald & Co., who badgered the quarterback into five sacks, just 245 yards on 22-of-36 passing with an INT. For the first time all season, Wilson didn't throw a touchdown pass.

"Obviously, it felt like we weren't ourselves out there. We all felt that," Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister said, via the Seattle Times. "We've just got to flush it tomorrow and move on from it."

The Seahawks seemed off-kilter from the jump, with pass-catchers dropping balls, backs not breaking tackles and blockers picking up penalties.

Usually, the self-inflicted wounds from Seattle are offset by Wilson's wizardry. Not against this Rams squad. Sunday's five sacks mean Wilson has now been sacked 61 times by the Rams in his career -- second-most a QB has been sacked by a single opponent in his first eight seasons since the 1970 NFL merger, per NFL Research.

"They had a great game plan," Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett said. "I just think they had a lot of pressure on us today and it kind of threw us in a hole early on."

Seattle getting in a hole early wiped out its preferred run-heavy offensive game plan.

The Seahawks' pass-attack has failed to get Lockett involved since he suffered an injury in Week 10. The past three games, Wilson's favorite target has put up just 81 total yards on five receptions, including a Week 13 goose egg.

"I just think we've been running the ball more (lately), so we haven't been as focused as much on just trying to like 'Air Raid' the ball like we kind of did earlier on (in the season)," Lockett said.

He added: "We haven't been running plays to be explosive. We've been running plays to run the ball and control the clock. We haven't really been trying to go over the top like we normally have, because teams have been game-planning that."

Perhaps after they get done flushing Sunday's outcome, Seattle will revisit its strategy and try to get Lockett going earlier in its three remaining games.

With the loss, the Seahawks slipped a game behind the 49ers in the NFC West. The difference between the No. 1 overall seed and a No. 5 wild card could sit in the balance the final three weeks of the season, with the Week 17 rematch with San Francisco likely being the deal-breaker.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams RB Sony Michel retiring after five NFL seasons

Rams running back Sony Michel informed head coach Sean McVay on Saturday morning that he has decided to retire, ending both his second stint with the Rams and his stay in the NFL.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor requests trade following meeting with owner Jim Irsay

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor formally requested a trade following a meeting with owner Jim Irsay on the team bus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Saturday

NFL.com's Nick Shook provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Saturday.

news

Eagles reveal Kelly green throwback uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles revealed their highly anticipated Kelly green throwback uniforms on Saturday via social media.

news

Dolphins signing CB Eli Apple to one-year contract in wake of Jalen Ramsey injury

With star corner Jalen Ramsey on the shelf until December, the Miami Dolphins added some veteran depth to the secondary. Cornerback Eli Apple is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce says he's got to 'be a better leader' after practice scuffle

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce apologized on social media on Saturday after getting into a practice scuffle for a second consecutive day.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell having daily dialogue with DE Danielle Hunter, hopes to 'work towards' compromise

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said he's keeping in contact with DE Danielle Hunter, who's been a trade candidate and absent from training camp, and hopes the team and Pro Bowler can work toward a resolution.

news

Jerry Jones standing ground on Cowboys OG Zack Martin's contract holdout

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones intends to stand his ground regarding holdout guard Zack Martin, pointing to several young players that are die to get paid down the road.

news

James Harrison among four players to be inducted into Steelers' Hall of Honor in 2023

Former Steelers James Harrison, Ray Mansfield, Gerry Mullins and Aaron Smith will be inducted into Pittsburgh's Hall of Honor in 2023, the team announced Saturday.

news

Jimmy Graham on returning to Saints in 2023: 'I've been trying to come home for a long time'

Newly signed Saints TE Jimmy Graham on Saturday said New Orleans was the only place he'd consider suiting up for at this stage of his career.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott visits with Patriots on Saturday

Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott met with the New England Patriots on a free-agent visit, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More