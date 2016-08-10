Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham returns to practice

Around the NFL

Aug 10, 2016
Jimmy Graham returned to the practice field Wednesday.

The Seattle Seahawks tight end began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a season-ending patellar tendon injury in Week 12.

Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Graham was "right at the edge of getting back" on the practice field. Wednesday's news confirms he's come off the PUP list.

A patellar tendon knee injury is one of the most brutal for athletes to return from, with many players suffering setbacks along the way. Carroll has praised Graham's rehab progress so far, but expect Seattle to err on the side of caution as they ease the tight end back into duty.

Graham coming off the PUP list prior to the first preseason game is a positive sign he will be ready early in the regular season, but it's a situation to monitor.

The dynamic pass-catching target had a hot-and-cold start to his first season in Seattle, but started to become more involved in the offense prior to his injury.

With the Seahawks appearing ready to hand more responsibility to Russell Wilson this season, getting Graham back could be a huge boost for Seattle's passing offense, especially in the red zone.

Graham comes off the PUP list a few days after the Seahawks activated running back Thomas Rawls.

With both Rawls and Graham on a positive pace for the regular season, the Seahawks could be in full force as they strive to return to the Super Bowl.

