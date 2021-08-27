Seahawks TE Gerald Everett hoping to shine playing alongside Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks haven't had a tight end register more than 350 receiving yards since Jimmy Graham in 2017. Gerald Everett hopes to change that trend in 2021.

Spending four years with the L.A. Rams playing with Jared Goff﻿, Everett is coming off back-to-back 400-plus yards seasons while playing an ancillary role in Sean McVay's offense. Signing in Seattle, Everett believes he has the chance to explode playing with Russell Wilson.

"I mean, this is the first time in my career playing with a quarterback of his caliber," Everett said, via the Seattle Times. "I really want to take advantage of this opportunity, whether I'm here for the short term or long term. Every day is a blessing ... and working closely with a guy like Russell, I just want to (hone) in and make sure I become the player I've always wanted to be."

Will Dissly led Seahawks tight ends last year with 251 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches while playing 16 games. Veteran Greg Olsen earned 24 catches for 239 yards and one TD in 11 games, and Jacob Hollister netted 209 yards on 25 snags with three TDs.

Even with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett eating the lion's share, there are enough targets in the Seahawks offense for Everett to shine.

Everett joins Seattle with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who also is coming over from L.A. That provides intimate knowledge of the scheme, which should help him out of the gate.

Everett has always owned enticing athletic talents, his ability to generate yards after the catch foremost among those. The hope is that in Seattle, those talents will be utilized more frequently than in L.A.